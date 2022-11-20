F1: Is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV today
Everything you need to know as Formula 1 returns to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.
The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.
Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under a dark cloud, after disobeying team orders in not allowing Sergio Perez to pass him in the closing stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday.
Perez is level on points with Charles Leclerc in the battle for second place in the World Championship, while Mercedes are just 19 points off Ferrari in the Constructors’ Standings after George Russell led a one-two finish at Interlagos.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Sunday 20 November
- Race: 1pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule on Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 5:30pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Sergio Perez
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. George Russell
7. Lando Norris
8. Esteban Ocon
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Alex Albon
20. Nicholas Latifi
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 429 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 290 points
3. Sergio Perez - 290 points
4. George Russell - 265 points
5. Lewis Hamilton - 240 points
6. Carlos Sainz - 234 points
7. Lando Norris - 113 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 86 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 81 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 49 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 14 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
