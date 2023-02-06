Alex Albon urges ‘clarity’ over F1 driver ban on political statements

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alex Albon has urged for “clarity” on the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements.

World motorsport’s governing body has updated its international sporting code with a new regulation whereby drivers will be in breach if they make or display “political, religious and personal statements… unless previously approved in writing by the FIA.”

Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and the now-retired Sebastian Vettel have been vocal and outspoken on matters such as racial inequality, minority rights and climate change and this new rule seems to be clamping down on such shows of protest.

And British-Thai driver Albon, ahead of his second season with Williams, told the media on Monday that the situation was “somewhat confusing” and insisted the drivers need to be able to “speak freely” on matters close to their heart.

“Political stances are a very sensitive area so we need clarity from the FIA on what they’re trying to tell us,” the 26-year-old said at Williams’ 2023 car launch in Oxford.

“On a personal side it is somewhat confusing. We were very much for ‘We Race as One’ and now it seems like the FIA are trying to go away from that. So we need to be open in dialogue about what they’re trying to do but of course, we need to be able to speak freely.”

In 2020, F1 launched the We Race as One campaign to combat inequality and increase sustainability.

Albon added: “With who we are and the engagement we have to our fans and people who watch Formula 1, a lot of people look to us as spokespeople for issues around the world.

“I do feel it’s a responsibility of the drivers to make people aware of these situations. It is a beast and it is hard to see what they’re trying to say. Between Formula 1 and the FIA, it’s all about getting everything together in the same form of communication. At the minute, there’s a bit of confusion.”

Alex Albon has urged for “clarity” on the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements (Williams F1 )

As for matters on track ahead of the start of the 2023 season on 3-5 March in Bahrain, Albon was cautiously optimistic in his ambition for the new campaign – but is hopeful of scoring more points than the four he recorded last year.

“At the start of the year, I don’t think we will be like Haas [in 2022] and be straight out the blocks,” he predicted.

“We’ve changed a lot of the car in terms of its philosophy and that may take a bit of time to understand and optimise. Let’s see how we are in Bahrain - I don’t think we’re going to come out the blocks firing but we have to be smart.

“My main target is to see progress and improve on last year. On my side, it’s scoring more points and being able to fight for podiums hopefully – but we’ll see about that.”

Williams finished bottom of the 2022 Constructors’ Standings – for the fourth time in five years – but have brought in James Vowles as team principal from Mercedes as they look to turnaround their fortunes this year.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.