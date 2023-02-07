F1 news LIVE: Alfa Romeo reveal 2023 car livery at launch event
Alfa Romeo will be the fourth Formula 1 team to reveal their 2023 challenger at 9am (GMT) on Tuesday
Alfa Romeo are in the process of unveiling their new car for the 2023 season.
Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are both present at the launch event in Zurich as Sauber become the fourth team to reveal their 2023 car.
Elsewhere, Williams unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – on Monday as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.
Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.
Bottas: “In this team my role has been very different to what I’ve had in Formula 1, more involvement.
“I try to give all my techincal experience and knowledge from the past. Whether it’s an issue with the car balance, we feed back as much as we can. It’s a really open situation in the team, I like to know as many details as I can with the new car.
“The development of the car balance last year has been going in the right direction. We keep working hard.”
Zhou: “My first year, I didn’t know Valtteri too well so needed time to understand him and the crew. I really enjoyed the first season together, there’s a team spirit inside and out.”
Bottas, Zhou and reserve driver Theo Pourchaire have now joined Clarkson on the main stage!
Bottas: “You always get excited and we’re really fortunate people to drive these machines. It’s a privilege to see the car and then drive it.
“We need to achieve more and aim for better and higher. We need to keep improving, better consistency, more points. How to get there is the tricky bit.
Zhou: “I tried to switch fully off over the holidays at home [in Shanghai]. Coming back here, I was able to train hard because of the winter break.
“I have more understanding with the car and feel more comfortable. Extremely honoured to spend my rookie season with Alfa, was very satisfied but we need to keep working hard.”
Some more images of Alfa Romeo’s C43 car!
Technical director Jan Monchaux says most of the development has been around the rear and floor.
Here are the first images of Alfa Romeo’s 2020 challenger - the C43!
A cracking livery that!
Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are now on stage with Lawrence Barretto, with the C43 car now set to be unveiled by the drivers!
Tom Clarkson, host of Formula 1’s weekly press conferences, is the man at the helm in Zurich for this morning’s launch event of the C43 car.
Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Alfa Romeo team representative, has joined him on stage alongside technical director Jan Monchaux.
The trio are talking about a busy off-season commercially for Alfa Romeo, with a new CEO in Andreas Seidl - and new sponsors such as Stake and Audi’s future involvement in the team too!
Alfa’s event starts at 9am (GMT) this morning.
