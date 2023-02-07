F1 news LIVE: Alfa Romeo reveal 2023 car livery at launch event

✕ Close Williams unveil 2023 challenger, Albon critical of political statements ban

Alfa Romeo are in the process of unveiling their new car for the 2023 season.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are both present at the launch event in Zurich as Sauber become the fourth team to reveal their 2023 car.

Elsewhere, Williams unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – on Monday as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.

Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.

