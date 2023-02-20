Aston Martin confirm Lance Stroll to miss pre-season F1 testing after bicycle accident
The 24-year-old is now a doubt for the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix next week
Aston Martin have confirmed Lance Stroll is out of F1 pre-season testing after a bicycle accident.
The Canadian-Belgian driver, entering his third season with the team, has sustained injuries in a minor accident, which rules him out of testing in Bahrain.
Aston Martin confirmed Stroll is expected to make a quick recovery and return to driving duties.
However, his presence at the Bahrain Grand Prix is still in doubt, with the team confirming there will be daily checks and updates ahead of next week’s season opener.
A statement read: “The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team.”
While Stroll added: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”
