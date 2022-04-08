F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix practice times and leaderboard as Ferraris lead Max Verstappen
Follow for the latest news and updates ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix as practice gets underway in Melbourne
The build-up to this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix is underway following the opening practice sessions on Formula One’s return to Melbourne. Australia has not hosted a Grand Prix since 2019 due to Covid-19 but is staging the third race of the 2022 season after Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen claimed the first two wins of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively.
It has left Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with significant work to do, as the team struggle to overcome the difficulties they’ve been having with the aerodynamics of their W13 car. The two-week break since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has offered Mercedes time to work on their issues, with practice offering an early look at whether they have been successful, but the team have also warned that they have had to push back any major upgrades ahead of the return to the Albert Park Circuit.
Follow for live times and leaderboards from FP2, as well as all the latest news, updates and build-up ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, below:
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
There we go, that’s the end of FP2. Leclerc finishes first after Sainz topped FP1. Verstappen split the two Ferraris in FP2, though, and was less than three tenths off the pace. It looks set to be another shootout between him and the Ferraris come Sunday.
One team that certainly won’t be in the fight at the front of the grid is Mercedes. After only managing a seventh-place finish in FP1, Hamilton’s problems only worsened in the second session and he’s way down in 13th.
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
There are two minutes to the session remaining. Can anyone knock Leclerc off top spot?
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
Leclerc complains over the radio that there is too much air gushing through the cockpit of his Ferrari. The team respond by saying they are not sure what the problem is.
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
The cars are back out now after the marshall makes his way back off the track, not without an awkward stumble in front of the grandstand though. Verstappen has gone second behind Leclerc.
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
There’s a red flag out now after Lance Stroll sees a piece of mud deflector fly off his car. The debris settles on the racing line and a marshall dashes out to remove it. The cars will be back out very shortly.
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
No joy for Vettel yet who is yet to complete a lap in FP2 after that power failure earlier. He has endured a cruel start to the 2022 season.
There is less to cheer for the Haas team, too. Magnussen, who has enjoyed two top-ten finishes on his return to F1, is down in 16th. Schumacher, who missed the race in Saudi Arabia after a horror crash in qualifying, is in 18th.
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
Meanwhile, there has been little joy to reap for Mercedes. Russell is down in 11th, three tenths quicker than Hamilton who is in 13th...
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
Verstappen comes back out on soft tyres. He manages to go third with a time of 1:19.386 seconds. The world champion may have been held up slightly in the midfield, though.
Australian Grand Prix: FP2
The joy is short-lived for Alonso, though. The Ferraris respond again. Their pace has been pretty relentless so far. It’s Leclerc who goes fastest with a time of 1:18.978, four tenths quicker than Sainz who goes second.
