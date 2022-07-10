F1: Is Austrian Grand Prix on TV today?

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.

George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.

Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Austrian Grand Prix race?

Sunday 10 July

Race: 2pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the starting grid?

Max Verstappen - Red Bull Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Carlos Sainz - Ferrari George Russell - Mercedes Sergio Perez - Red Bull Esteban Ocon - Alpine Kevin Magnussen - Haas Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Mick Schumacher - Haas Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo Lando Norris - McLaren Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri Alex Albon - Williams Yuki Tsunoda - Alphatauri Nicholas Latifi - Williams Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin Fernando Alonso - Alpine

Driver championship

Current driver standings

Max Verstappen - 189 points Sergio Perez - 151 points Charles Leclerc - 145 points Carlos Sainz - 133 points George Russell - 116 points Lewis Hamilton - 94 points Lando Norris - 58 points Valtteri Bottas - 46 points Esteban Ocon - 42 points Fernando Alonso - 28 points Kevin Magnussen - 18 points Pierre Gasly - 16 points Sebastian Vettel -15 points Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points Guanyu Zhou - 5 points Mick Schumacher - 4 points Alex Albon - 3 points Lance Stroll - 3 points Nicholas Latifi - 0 points Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Constructors’ championship