F1: Is Austrian Grand Prix on TV today?
Everything you need to know as the Red Bull Ring hosts the 11th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.
George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.
Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the Austrian Grand Prix race?
Sunday 10 July
- Race: 2pm BST
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.
What is the starting grid?
- Max Verstappen - Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
- Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
- George Russell - Mercedes
- Sergio Perez - Red Bull
- Esteban Ocon - Alpine
- Kevin Magnussen - Haas
- Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
- Mick Schumacher - Haas
- Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
- Lando Norris - McLaren
- Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
- Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
- Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
- Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri
- Alex Albon - Williams
- Yuki Tsunoda - Alphatauri
- Nicholas Latifi - Williams
- Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
- Fernando Alonso - Alpine
Driver championship
Current driver standings
- Max Verstappen - 189 points
- Sergio Perez - 151 points
- Charles Leclerc - 145 points
- Carlos Sainz - 133 points
- George Russell - 116 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 94 points
- Lando Norris - 58 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
- Esteban Ocon - 42 points
- Fernando Alonso - 28 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 18 points
- Pierre Gasly - 16 points
- Sebastian Vettel -15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
- Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
- Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
- Mick Schumacher - 4 points
- Alex Albon - 3 points
- Lance Stroll - 3 points
- Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Constructors’ championship
- Red Bull Racing - 340 points
- Ferrari - 278 points
- Mercedes - 210 points
- McLaren - 73 points
- Alpine - 70 points
- Alfa Romeo - 51 points
- Alphatauri - 27 points
- Haas - 22 points
- Aston Martin - 18 points
- Williams - 3 points
