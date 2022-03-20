The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend.

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world title in controversial circumstances leaving the Mercedes driver with plenty to fight for when things get underway on Sunday.

He starts on the back foot, however, with his Mercedes yet find the pace of his Red Bull rivals.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from pole position after a stunning drive in qualifying with Verstappen second. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz is third with Sergio Perez fourth in the sister Red Bull. Hamilton’s season begins from fifth place.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2022 F1 season, with raceday at the Sakhir Circuit Sunday 20 March.

Practice 1 and 2 were held on Friday 18 March, while the final practice session and qualifying followed on Saturday 19 March.

What time does it start?

The race will start at 3pm on Sunday 20 March.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. The race will be shown on the Main Event and F1 channels, with coverage starting at 1.30pm GMT.

The channel will also show live coverage of all three practice sessions and qualifying, while subscribers can stream all of the action via the Sky Go app.

Highlights in the UK will be shown on Channel 4, with an extended show starting at 7.30pm GMT on Sunday 20 March.

Who won last year?

Lewis Hamilton landed the opening blow of his and Max Verstappen’s season-long battle, squeezing out his eventual title rival - but in a sign of things to come it was a thrilling race not without drama.

Odds

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 9/4

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 16/5

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 28/5

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 9/1

George Russell (Mercedes) 10/1

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 20/1

Lando Norris (McLaren) 28/1

All other drivers 50/1 or more