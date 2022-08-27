F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix online today
Everything you need to know as F1 returns at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.
The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. F1’s return in Belgium will take place following some big news to end of the summer break with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.
In practice on Friday, Sainz was fastest in FP1 with Verstappen quickest in second practice. However, Verstappen and Leclerc are among six drivers who have taken power unit penalties for this weekend, meaning they will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.
Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 27 August
- Free Practice 3: Midday
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 28 August
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Saturday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying and the race at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver championship
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 258 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points
3. Sergio Perez - 173 points
4. George Russell - 158 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points
7. Lando Norris - 76 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points
9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Lance Stroll - 4 points
19. Alex Albon - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
