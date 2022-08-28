Jump to content
F1: What time is Belgian Grand Prix?

Everything you need to know as F1 returns at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 August 2022 06:59
Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.

Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively on Sunday, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.

Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc 16th, Esteban Ocon 17th and Lando Norris 18th. Daniel Ricciardo will start the race in 7th despite not pushing his McLare into Q3 on Saturday - with Pierre Gasly 8th, Zhou Guanyu 9th and Lance Stroll 10th.

Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 season takes place at 2pm (BST) on Sunday with a dramatic race expected around Spa-Francorchamps - we will have full coverage here at The Independent.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Belgian Grand Prix race?

Sunday 28 August

  • Race: 2pm (BST)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 12:30pm. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

1. Carlos Sainz

2. Sergio Perez

3. Fernando Alonso

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. George Russell

6. Alex Albon

7. Daniel Ricciardo

8. Pierre Gasly

9. Guanyu Zhou

10. Lance Stroll

11. Sebastian Vettel

12. Nicholas Latifi

13. Kevin Magnussen

14. Yuki Tsounda

15. Max Verstappen

16. Charles Leclerc

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Lando Norris

19. Mick Schumacher

20. Valtteri Bottas

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 258 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points

3. Sergio Perez - 173 points

4. George Russell - 158 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

