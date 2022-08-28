F1: Is Belgian Grand Prix on TV today
Everything you need to know as F1 returns at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.
Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively on Sunday, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.
Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc 16th, Esteban Ocon 17th and Lando Norris 18th. Daniel Ricciardo will start the race in 7th despite not pushing his McLare into Q3 on Saturday - with Pierre Gasly 8th, Zhou Guanyu 9th and Lance Stroll 10th.
Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 season takes place at 2pm (BST) on Sunday with a dramatic race expected around Spa-Francorchamps - we will have full coverage here at The Independent.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the Belgian Grand Prix race?
Sunday 28 August
- Race: 2pm (BST)
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 12:30pm. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
What is the starting grid?
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Sergio Perez
3. Fernando Alonso
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. George Russell
6. Alex Albon
7. Daniel Ricciardo
8. Pierre Gasly
9. Guanyu Zhou
10. Lance Stroll
11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Nicholas Latifi
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Yuki Tsounda
15. Max Verstappen
16. Charles Leclerc
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Lando Norris
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Valtteri Bottas
Driver championship
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 258 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points
3. Sergio Perez - 173 points
4. George Russell - 158 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points
7. Lando Norris - 76 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points
9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Lance Stroll - 4 points
19. Alex Albon - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
