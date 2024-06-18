Brad Pitt’s F1 blockbuster to be released in June 2025

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt’s Formula One blockbuster will be released next June, the sport’s bosses confirmed on Tuesday.

Filming for the movie, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, was delayed amid the US actors’ and writers’ strike.

But F1 chiefs, who hope the film will follow the popularity of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, have revealed a release date of June 25 next year.

Pitt, 60, will play the role of a veteran driver Sonny Hayes who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

Pitt raced an adapted Formula Two car between practice sessions at a sold-out British Grand Prix last July, and, alongside his fictional rookie team-mate Joshua Pierce – played by British actor Damson Idris – lined up with the sport’s 20 drivers prior to the race.

A garage was also set up in the paddock for the “11th team”, called APXGP.

It is understood that Pitt has been filming at Silverstone in recent weeks, and further scenes are expected to be shot at next month’s race and throughout the remainder of the season.

Hamilton has been heavily involved in the script to ensure the film is as authentic as possible.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about,” said Hamilton last year.

“I don’t know if this would have been possible 10 years ago when the old management was in place. They wouldn’t have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth.

“But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and this will take it to new heights beyond that.”

Pitt told Sky Sports: “Lewis was really intent that we respect the sport and show it for what it is. I had no idea what it takes to be a driver. They are amazing athletes and I have got so much respect for all of them.”

Apple has bought the rights to the movie with a budget said to be in the region of 140 million US dollars (£125 million).

Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, is directing the film, while Jerry Bruckheimer – who also worked on the Tom Cruise blockbuster – is listed as a producer.

In a statement, F1 said: “The movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula One community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters.

“The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula One and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula One.”