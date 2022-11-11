F1 qualifying LIVE: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen takes shock pole position at Brazilian GP after George Russell crash
Follow qualifying reaction as Haas’ Kevin Magnussen takes shock pole after George Russell’s crash at Interlagos
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.
The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Drivers Championship.
The event is also the third and final sprint weekend of the season, meaning a change in the usual schedule. Verstappen has won the two previous sprints this season, in Imola and Austria.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - qualifying started at 7pm (GMT):
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: Q3 DONE!
Quite terrific scenes at Interlagos - it’s jubilation for Kevin Magnussen and the Haas garage! He has his first ever pole in Formula 1!
So the top-10 for tomorrow: Magnussen, Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Ocon, Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc
And to be fair to Kevin Magnussen, he set the fastest time before the rain fell - so he fully deserves it!
Guenther Steiner doesn’t know where to look!
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: 5:00 to go in Q3!
Max Verstappen first out... but he’s on intermediates! There’s no way he’ll better Kevin Magnussen’s time surely!
Blimey - what a moment this is for the Dane... who wasn’t even competing in F1 at the end of February! What a story for him... and for Haas. It’s Gene Haas’ 70th birthday tomorrow too!
Verstappen comes in, doesn’t even set a lap. It looks like the current grid will be the starting order for tomorrow’s sprint!
1-10: Magnussen, Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Ocon, Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: Session resumes in 1 minute!
“I’ve never felt like this in my life!” beams Kevin Magnussen! Will he claim a shock pole here at Interlagos?!
DRS no longer enabled! That helps Haas’ cause too...
The session will resume in one minute - and it’s not pouring with rain in Sao Paulo... but it is drizzling!
This could be unfathomable! Still, a lot could happen yet...
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: RED FLAG!
Charles Leclerc’s gamble doesn’t looked to have paid off - his Ferrari is the only one on intermediates and yet he is the slowest car on track! And he’s holding up Sergio Perez! Leclerc pits for softs... bizarre strategy from the Scuderia! “F****** beautiful!” says an angry Leclerc...
And then... George Russell has spinned off the track and is in the mud! Red flag is thrown!
Bizarrely, the current pole-sitter is the Haas of Kevin Magnussen! And if it rains in the next five minutes... he may well stay there!
2-10 currently: Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Ocon, Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: Q3 underway!
It’s pretty dark and gloomy at Interlagos now as Q3 gets underway!
Who wiill be on pole for the sprint race tomorrow at the Brazilian Grand Prix?!
The team principals and drivers look nervously at the sky too. Meanwhile, a whole bunch of cars get out to the front of the pit lane - given their worry of rain!
Charles Leclerc, fascinatingly, have intermediates on...
Max Verstappen is told that “rain is incoming.” You don’t want to miss this!
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: Q2 DONE - Ricciardo out!
It’s got a little bit wetter - and that’s it for Q2 times, no one went quicker at the end there!
Daniel Ricciardo is out, as is Sebastian Vettel! 11-15, and knocked out of Q2: Albon, Gasly, Vettel, Ricciardo, Stroll
Lewis Hamilton sneaks through somewhat, in ninth. Top-3, seperated by less than two-tenths: Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc
Q3 coming up!
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: 2:00 to go in Q2!
The rain is coming down timidly now! The Mercedes duo both pitted for new soft tyres - and are now safely in the top-10, with Russell in third and Hamilton in fourth!
Bottom-five, 11-15: Sainz, Ocon Albon, Ricciardo, Stroll
Tense times for the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz - can anyone put in a rapid late lap despite a few drops of rain late on here!
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: 8:00 to go in Q2!
Not sure what’s happening with Lewis Hamilton here... he’s currently in the bottom-five, in P14! Only Daniel Ricciardo below him.
Currently in danger-zone (11-15): Ocon, Stroll, Perez, Hamilton, Ricciardo
Above them, in ninth and tenth is Alex Albon and George Russell, who is complaining of spitting.... impossible to predict what will happen here!
Top-3: Alonso, Norris, Verstappen
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: Leclerc not happy with Tsunoda in Q1!
It was also touch and go for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in Q1, as he had to abort a lap due to being held up by the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda.
“Yuki is a f****** joker,” an angry Leclerc says over team radio. Tell him what you really think, Charles...
F1 qualifying - Brazilian Grand Prix: Q2 underway!
Now time for Q2 to see who will reach the top-10 shootout in Q3 - 15 minutes for the 15 cars remaining!
Again, most of the field lining up in the pit lane - all on softs - with the track more or less dry after Q1. DRS has been enabled by race control too.
But... will it rain again?! A lot of cloud and mist about - but no more rain. Yet...
