F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first win of 2022 with George Russell on pole
Follow Brazilian Grand Prix updates and timings as George Russell starts on pole with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton alongside him
George Russell brilliantly fought his way past Max Verstappen to take the first win of his Formula One career in Saturday’s sprint race to claim pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix later today.
Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos before making his move stick between Turns 3 and 4 to triumph for Mercedes - he will start first for Sunday’s race, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him after Carlos Sainz’s five-place grid penalty.
The 24-year-old British driver kept his composure to take the chequered flag 3.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton passing Verstappen on lap 20 to take third. Pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen took the chequered flag in eighth.
Magnussen sprung the shock of the season when he claimed the first pole of his career in Friday night’s rain-affected qualifying. But the 30-year-old Dane’s dreams of following up his maiden pole with his first win were over on the start of lap three when Verstappen cruised past him on the run down to Turn 1.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - the race starts at 6pm (GMT)
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: We’re 2 minutes away from the Brazilian Grand Prix!
Moments away from the start of the race - what will happen going down into turn one? Will the Mercedes boys be respectful? Can Max Verstappen sneak up from P3 on the first lap?
It’s a 71-lap race so there’s sure to be entertainment galore at Interlagos - where F1 is present for a 39th time - tonight!
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: A reminder of the starting grid for today’s race!
What is the starting grid?
1. George Russell
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Max Verstappen
4. Sergio Perez
6. Lando Norris
7. Carlos Sainz*
8. Kevin Magnussen
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Zhou Guanyu
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Lance Stroll
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Fernando Alonso
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Alex Albon
*denotes grid penalty
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: George Russell, speaking to Sky:
“Feeling good, very tricky to know what the right startegy will be. Meidums didn’t work for Red Bull yesterday but we’ll all have to run it! It doesn’t matter what straegy we’re on, but we showed we have the pace so we’ll just be driving as fast as possible!”
He last started pole in Hungary in July - he couldn’t keep the lead then. Can he claim his first F1 win here?
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen, speaking to Sky:
“Yeah the opportunity is there today, yesterday was not good. It’s a hit and miss, we’ll see what we can learn from the tyres and see how competitive we can be.”
Can the double world champion win his 15th race of the season?!
He starts P3. Drama involving the Mercedes going down into turn one, I wonder?
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time for the Brazilian national anthem!
The drivers lining up at the front of the grid for the Brazilian national anthem at Interlagos.
And no... Lewis Hamilton is not singing it, in case you’re wondering! In fact, he’s trying to keep himself cool by holding an umbrella over him despite the windy conditions in Sao Paulo!
Can he keep his year-on-year F1 winning record going with a triumph tonight?!
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Christian Horner...
“This is going to be tough today, a lot hotter than yesterday. The plan is for Checo to be ahead of Charles, so we go to Abu Dhabi in the best position. It’s more likely team orders come to play in Abu Dhabi over here.
“These tyres are so sensitive. We were on a different compound yesterday and it didn’t play out as expected.”
P3 and P4 for Verstappen and Perez respectively.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez...
“We’re not the fastest out there, Mercedes are very good - we’ve made some changes and we’ll see what we can do!”
Checo starts in P4 today, next to his team-mate Max Verstappen. The Mexican is six points ahead of Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Championship...
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton...
“I love it here I’m so so happy, thank you everyone for coming and hopefully we can give you all a good race today!”
Who can forget his memorable victory from behind last year?!
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Timo Glock reveals what really happened with Lewis Hamilton on infamous final lap in 2008
Timo Glock has denied long-standing claims that he let Lewis Hamilton overtake him on the final lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2008, allowing the Briton to win his first Formula 1 title.
Hamilton passed Glock during the final few corners of the last race of the season to finish fifth at Interlagos, denying race-winner and home driver Felipe Massa the title by a single point.
“There are still people out there that think I did it on purpose,” Glock told Sky Sports at this season’s Brazilian GP last weekend, per Planet F1.
“I was reading comments [where] people say: ‘Ah, it’s really interesting to see how you explain to Felipe that you left the door open like this and you didn’t fight against Lewis.’ I got to the airport when I left Brazil, I had a police escort to the airport. I got even letters sent to my family back home, to my parents, which were really [over] the limit.”
German Glock said his gamble not to stop for intermediate tyres did not pay off, particularly as there was no chance to pit later to rectify the mistake – because the pit lane was full of people celebrating while thinking Massa had secured the title for Ferrari in his home country.
“At some point I said [via the team radio]: ‘Guys, I don’t think we will survive these last two laps.’ Anyway, there was no chance to come in anymore, because there was already the whole preparation going on for the podium ceremony; everyone freaked out because he [Massa] in that moment actually was world champion.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Sprint race report!
George Russell brilliantly fought his way past Max Verstappen to take the first win of his Formula One career in Saturday’s sprint race to claim pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos before making his move stick between Turns 3 and 4 to triumph for Mercedes.
The 24-year-old British driver kept his composure to take the chequered flag 3.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton passing Verstappen on lap 20 to take third. Pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen took the chequered flag in eighth.
Magnussen sprung the shock of the season when he claimed the first pole of his career in Friday night’s rain-affected qualifying.
But the 30-year-old Dane’s dreams of following up his maiden pole with his first win were over on the start of lap three when Verstappen cruised past him on the run down to Turn 1.
Verstappen was one of only two drivers to start the race on the slower, but more durable medium tyres. However, the peculiar move totally backfired on the double world champion with Russell, on the soft rubber, the speedier man.
By lap 12, Russell was crawling all over the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull and the Mercedes driver looked to have got the job done on the run down to Turn 4, only for Verstappen to hold firm.
The following lap, Russell tried his luck again but Verstappen defended for his life to cling on to the lead. But his defence ended two laps later when Russell got the better exit out of the sweeping left-hander third bend to accelerate ahead of Verstappen for the lead.
