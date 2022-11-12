F1 sprint live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to Interlagos for the third and final sprint weekend of the season
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.
The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.
Magnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.
Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 12 November
- Free Practice 2: 3:30pm
- Sprint race: 7:30pm
Sunday 13 November
- Race: 6pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Saturday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at at 11:10pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 10:55pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid for the sprint?
1. Kevin Magnussen
2. Max Verstappen
3. George Russell
4. Lando Norris
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Sergio Perez
10. Charles Leclerc
11. Alex Albon
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. Lance Stroll
16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Yuki Tsunoda
20. Mick Schumacher
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 416 points
2. Sergio Perez - 280 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points
4. George Russell - 231 points
5. Lewis Hamilton - 216 points
6. Carlos Sainz - 212 points
7. Lando Norris - 111 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 24 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
