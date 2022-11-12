Jump to content

F1 sprint live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today

Everything you need to know as F1 heads to Interlagos for the third and final sprint weekend of the season

Sports Staff
Saturday 12 November 2022 15:43
Hamilton Hopeful Of Mercedes ‘Fight Back’ Next Season

Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.

The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.

Magnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.

Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Saturday 12 November

  • Free Practice 2: 3:30pm
  • Sprint race: 7:30pm

Sunday 13 November

  • Race: 6pm

F1 heads to Interlagos for the third and final sprint weekend of the season

(AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Saturday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at at 11:10pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 10:55pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid for the sprint?

1. Kevin Magnussen

2. Max Verstappen

3. George Russell

4. Lando Norris

5. Carlos Sainz

6. Esteban Ocon

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Sergio Perez

10. Charles Leclerc

11. Alex Albon

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Sebastian Vettel

14. Daniel Ricciardo

15. Lance Stroll

16. Nicholas Latifi

17. Zhou Guanyu

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Yuki Tsunoda

20. Mick Schumacher

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 416 points

2. Sergio Perez - 280 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points

4. George Russell - 231 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 216 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 212 points

7. Lando Norris - 111 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 24 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

