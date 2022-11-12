F1 sprint LIVE: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen starts on pole for Saturday race at Brazilian GP
Follow sprint race updates and timings as Kevin Magnussen starts on pole at Interlagos while Lewis Hamilton starts down in ninth
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.
The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos on Friday to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.
Magnussen will start this evening’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.
Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - sprint race starts at 7:30pm (GMT):
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: 15 minutes gone in FP2!
Early on, George Russell is top of the standings on softs, 0.570 seconds ahead of Sergio Perez on hards, with Lewis Hamilton three-tenths further back - also on hards.
4-10: Magnussen (!), Leclerc, Sainz, Ocon, Bottas, Alonso, Verstappen
Nicholas Latifi locks up and goes off the track at turn 12, but rejoins the road safely. Logan Sargeant is 15th early on, on mediums...
The sun is out too now at Sao Paulo! Will it hold for the sprint later - that is the question!
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: FP2 underway!
So an unusual FP2 session here, given that qualifying has already taken place. But, notably in dry conditions, it gives the drivers an hour to get up to speed with the track before the sprint race in a few hours time.
Incidentally, Logan Sargeant takes the place of Alex Albon for Williams. The American needs to complete 100km (24 laps) in this session to gain another superlicence point - crucial in order to grab an F1 seat next year. Something to keep an eye on in this session...
The rest of the field is as per usual!
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: ‘You’re f***ing kidding me!’ Kevin Magnussen stunned after claiming pole in Brazil
Kevin Magnussen was in a state of shock after claiming a shock pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday night. The Dane will start Saturday’s sprint race at the front of the pack - Haas’ first ever pole in Formula 1 - with Max Verstappen in second and George Russell in third.
It was Russell’s crash in Q3, as he beeched his Mercedes in the gravel, which led to a red flag - with Magnussen top of the standings after he left the pit lane first to set the quickest time before the rain fell.
“You’re kidding! You’re f***ing kidding me! I’ve never felt like this in my life! Don’t celebrate yet!” beamed Magnussen, after he was told he was in top spot by his race engineer.
When the dust settled and it was clear no driver was going to improve their time in wet conditions, the Dane struggled for words after claiming his first pole in F1.
“I don’t know what to say, the team put me out on track at exactly the right moment,” he said. “We’re on pole, it’s incredible - thank you to Gene Haas, Guenther, and this opportunity. It’s been an amazing journey, so thank you!”
He later told Sky: “I still can’t really believe it, what a phenomenal job the team did to be the first car out on track. That was the crucial part today.”
