British Grand Prix: Protestors storm Silverstone track after red flag due to crash
Following a serious crash involing Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, the FIA has confirmed people tried to enter the track but were quickly stopped
Protestors stormed the Silverstone track at the British Grand Prix following a red flag caused by a major crash.
The race was swiftly halted during the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo flipped up and crashed into the barriers.
The crash, which also involved Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon, produced an immediate red flag.
But as the chaos unfolded, people attempted to enter the track, with the FIA confirming the situation was rectified quickly and passed on to the local authorities.
An FIA statement read: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track.
“These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”
Russell reacted to the collision and revealed the Silver Arrows were keen to appeal his exclusion from the race.
"Absolutely horrific incident,” Russell said. “We took a risk on the hard, we started out of position. There was no grip, I got swamped by all the cars.
“I got touched and I was in the side of Zhou. I jumped out the car to see if Zhou was OK. I couldn't get it started so ran back to my team. When I came back the car was on the flatbed. It's frustrating. The car just had a puncture.
“We had the pace to come back from P6. We're trying [to appeal] but the FIA are adamant. It's a unique scenario. I can't really think about it at the moment."
