F1: Is British Grand Prix on TV today?

A compelling F1 season continues on Sunday with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, as Carlos Sainz starts on pole ahead of Championship leader Max Verstappen.

Sainz recorded the fastest lap amid wet conditions on Saturday afternoon for the first pole position of his Formula 1 career, with world champion Verstappen alongside him on the front row and the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, in third.

Sergio Perez completes the Ferrari-Red Bull front two rows, while eight-time winner Lewis Hamilton - who has only been on the podium twice so far this season - will see what he can do from fifth.

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell starts back in eighth, with Fernando Alonso ahead of him in seventh and McLaren’s Lando Norris in sixth.

Verstappen - who crashed in the first lap of last year’s race - currently has a 46-point lead in the Championship from team-mate Sergio Perez, having won five of the last six races.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the British Grand Prix race?

Sunday 3 July

Race: 3pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the starting grid?

Carlos Sainz - Ferrari Max Verstappen - Red Bull Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Sergio Perez - Red Bull Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Lando Norris - McLaren Fernando Alonso - Alpine George Russell - Mercedes Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo Nicholas Latifi - Williams Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo Yuki Tsunoda - Alphatauri Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren Esteban Ocon - Alpine Alex Albon - Williams Kevin Magnussen - Haas Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin Mick Schumacher - Haas Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Driver championship

Current driver standings

Max Verstappen - 175 points Sergio Perez - 129 points Charles Leclerc - 126 points George Russell - 111 points Carlos Sainz - 102 points Lewis Hamilton - 77 points Lando Norris - 50 points Valtteri Bottas - 46 points Esteban Ocon - 39 points Fernando Alonso - 18 points Pierre Gasly - 16 points Kevin Magnussen - 15 points Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points Sebastian Vettel -13 points Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points Guanyu Zhou - 5 points Alex Albon - 3 points Lance Stroll - 2 points Mick Schumacher - 0 points Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

Constructors’ championship