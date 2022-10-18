Jump to content

Liveupdated

F1 LIVE: Red Bull chief slams claims Max Verstappen could lose 2021 title due to budget cap breach

Follow all the updates after Red Bull’s budget cap breach and ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 18 October 2022 10:00
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”

Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.

But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in the past, extreme violations of the regulations were punished very mildly by the FIA.”

“I don’t want to say too much, just this much,” he told F1-Insider. “We still believe that we didn’t break the cost cap rule at all. Discussions with the FIA are ongoing. Let’s see what finally comes out of it. As I said we are still not aware of any guilt, which is why discussions with the FIA are still ongoing. But rumours Max could lose his World title in 2021, for example, are complete nonsense.”

Follow F1 updates as Red Bull wait anxiously for their budget cap penalty

1666083487

F1 news: Red Bull only team to over-spend

Last Monday’s announcement from the FIA found that Red Bull were the only team to go over the budget cap in the 2021 season - the same year Max Verstappen controversially won the driver’s championship.

The sport’s governing body found that Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas had all complied with the rule, Aston Martin were guilty of a procedural breach whilst Red Bull breached the procedural and minor overspend limits.

Red Bull now face a penalty - still to be determined by the FIA. This is what could happen to the team:

Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:

- Public reprimand

- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points

- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition

- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing

- Reduction of the cost cap

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers Championship by eight points

Kieran Jackson18 October 2022 09:58
1666082225

F1 news: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose 2021 title

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”

Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points.

Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.

But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement on Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in the past, extreme violations of the regulations were punished very mildly by the FIA.”

“I don’t want to say too much, just this much,” he told F1-Insider. “We still believe that we didn’t break the cost cap rule at all.”

Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose 2021 title

Red Bull are awaiting their penalty after being found guilty of a ‘minor overspend’ of F1’s 2021 cost cap

Kieran Jackson18 October 2022 09:37

