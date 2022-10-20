Carlos Sainz say drivers are aware they could face same fate as Daniel Ricciardo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Carlos Sainz says every driver is aware they could end up with the same fate as Daniel Ricciardo as “no sport has long term memory”.

Ricciardo is without a seat next season after leaving McLaren and the other spare seats have been filled. The Australian has eight GP wins under his belt and used to drive for Red Bull but after leaving Renault for McLaren his career has dipped in form.

Sainz, who drives for Ferrari, is aware if his driving took a similar path he could find himself on the outside of Formula 1 looking in.

“I think every driver knows, we are judged by what we have done and achieved in the last race,” he told Motorsport.com. “At the most we evaluate the last season, and that is why Daniel is in such a difficult situation today. No sport has a long memory, and I don’t think we can change this approach.

“It’s the way the sport values us. If you win you are a hero, you have a great weekend and you become the best driver in the world, no one is better than you. But if you go through a difficult period the opposite happens, it must be taken into account.”

Ricciardo did receive some interest from lower teams such as Haas and Williams but the star did not take them up on their offers, saying he needs a break from the sport.

“It’s something I’ve certainly evaluated since the summer break,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports.

“I wanted to give it a few races and the more time that passes, the more I feel like it’s what I need. Albeit as well the opportunities... there’s not really anything in the form of next year!

“It’s part I would like the break and need to reset a little bit, and part 2024 as well, some other things may open up.”