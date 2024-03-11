Christian Horner – latest: Female colleague ‘set to appeal’ outcome of Red Bull investigation
Follow all the latest in the saga involving Horner and the Red Bull team after Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Christian Horner’s female colleague who accused the Red Bull F1 boss of “inappropriate behaviour” is set to appeal the outcome of the internal investigation, according to reports.
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after a month-long probe, conducted by an external lawyer, while the woman who made the allegations was suspended by Red Bull last week. She does have a right to appeal, though, and The Sun report that she is set to appeal after changing her legal representation, with the deadline either today or tomorrow.
The latest development comes after Horner’s wife Geri Halliwell showed up alongside her husband at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in another show of solidarity. Max Verstappenwon the race, despite a dramatic weekend in which he was linked with a move to Mercedes amid in-fighting within the team.
The team’s long-term motorsport adviser Helmut Marko will now also stay with the team, after talks with Red Bull GmbH chief Oliver Mintzlaff in Jeddah, when initial reports suggested the 80-year-old may be suspended.
Max Verstappen is going nowhere, says group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff amid Red Bull storm
Max Verstappen will not leave Red Bull, according to the crisis-hit Formula One team’s group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.
Verstappen cast doubt over his future when he claimed he will quit the world champions if motorsport adviser Helmut Marko is forced out.
The 80-year-old Austrian Marko, an instrumental figure in Verstappen’s career, faces a Red Bull investigation following the probe into claims of “inappropriate behaviour” against Christian Horner.
Verstappen’s deal with Red Bull runs until 2028 and, when asked ahead of Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix if the Dutch driver will remain with the team, Mintzlaff replied: “Of course. He has a contract. Max is a great driver and hopefully we will win tonight. I am here just for racing. That’s it.”
WATCH: Christian Horner breaks silence after accuser suspended by Red Bull
Christian Horner said the “intrusion on my family is now enough” after he was cleared of any wrongdoing in an internal investigation following a female colleague’s complaint of “inappropriate behaviour”.
Hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female colleague were leaked a day later.
It emerged on Thursday (7 March) that the accuser was suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe.
Jos Verstappen sympathises with Horner’s accuser
“I sympathise with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens,” Jos Verstappen said, referring to Horner’s accuser who has now been suspended. Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by an external investigation.
“Red Bull seem to know what they are doing with her, we will see.
“But I think it is for her to come out and see what happens. I’m not fully up to speed with what is happening with her.”
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix recap
The lap counter ticked down but Bearman showed maturity way beyond his years to hold on to seventh place. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took fifth ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ Russell.
Bearman took the chequered flag just 5.7 sec behind Russell and comfortably ahead of Norris and Hamilton.
“He has done an incredible job,” said Leclerc of Bearman, who was voted by the fans as the driver of the day.
“He was straight on the pace. Seventh in your first race in a new Formula One car is hugely impressive.
“I am sure he is extremely proud and everyone has noticed how talented he is. It is only a matter of time before he is in Formula One.”
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix recap
Bearman’s engineer Riccardo Adami was swiftly on the radio. “You are doing a mega job out there,” he said. It was hard to disagree.
Norris and Hamilton, both out of strategy sync after electing not to pit behind the safety car, stopped for fresh tyres and Bearman was now seventh and ahead of both of his countrymen.
When Norris stopped on lap 37 of 50, Bearman was 6.1 seconds up the road. Hamilton, was seven seconds adrift.
“At this pace will Norris catch us or not?” asked the teenager on the radio.
“We might have a chance to stay ahead of both of them,” came the reply from the Ferrari pit wall.
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix recap
As the lights flicked from red to green, Bearman was slower away that he would have liked but made up for it by being aggressive on his brakes and hanging on to 11th place, despite a slight detour off the track.
Up front and Verstappen had no trouble in keeping Leclerc at bay. Midway through the opening lap he was already 1.3 seconds clear of the chasing pack.
On lap seven, Lance Stroll put his Aston Martin in the barrier. The Canadian broke his suspension by clipping the armco on the entry to Turn 21 before slamming into the tyre barrier on the opposing side of the track.
Out came the safety car and in came the leaders – bar Norris and Hamilton – for fresh rubber.
Bearman, forced to wait as other cars drove by him as he was stationary, dropped three places to 12th.
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix recap
But for Bearman, just three months old when Hamilton made his debut in 2007, this will be a night he will never forget.
Handed his shock debut as an 11th-hour stand-in for Carlos Sainz, the boy from Chelmsford, 18 years, 10 months and one day, drove into the record books as the youngest British driver to start a Formula One race.
Standing at 6ft 3in, the streaky teen followed in the footsteps of British greats’ Mike Hawthorn and John Surtees by racing for the scarlet team – and the first Englishman to do so since Nigel Mansell 34 years ago.
Bearman appeared at ease before the start, smiling with his engineers and grinning from ear-to-ear as he addressed the Sky cameras before taking his position between Yuki Tsunoda and Kevin Magnussen at the front of the grid for the national anthem.
With just one hour of practice under his belt, and a qualifying appearance – labelled incredible by Verstappen – Bearman, starting 11th, was just moments away from competing against the best 19 drivers in the world.
A look at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Max Verstappen romped to another commanding win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as rookie British teenager Ollie Bearman completed a dream debut by beating Lewis Hamilton to finish a brilliant seventh.
Despite threatening to quit Red Bull just 24 hours previously, following another twist in the ongoing Red Bull saga, Verstappen followed his win at the season-opening round in Bahrain last Saturday with another comfortable triumph in his all-conquering machine – remarkably his 19th in 20 appearances.
Sergio Perez completed a one-two finish for Red Bull, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.
The timing couldn’t have been more unfortunate. It was the day of the Brits, the awards show for which, back in 1997, Geri Halliwell sewed a Union Jack tea towel onto a black micro-mini dress, creating an image that would remain lodged in the national consciousness forever.
That Geri, the one with her knickers on display and blonde streaks in her flame-red hair, was cheeky, fun, supremely confident: the embodiment of the Girl Power message the Spice Girls promoted everywhere they went. Men were nice, they declared, but women didn’t need them to make their dreams come true. They could achieve that all by themselves – or, better still, in union with their female friends.
The sight of the former pop star standing by her partner after humiliating allegations of his ‘coercive behaviour’ towards a female colleague and a sexting scandal was too much for many fans. But those who know her say Geri has a long history of reinvention and she is just doubling down in her latest ‘role’. Polly Dunbar reports