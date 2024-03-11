✕ Close Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father have ‘heated’ exchange at Bahrain GP

Christian Horner’s female colleague who accused the Red Bull F1 boss of “inappropriate behaviour” is set to appeal the outcome of the internal investigation, according to reports.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after a month-long probe, conducted by an external lawyer, while the woman who made the allegations was suspended by Red Bull last week. She does have a right to appeal, though, and The Sun report that she is set to appeal after changing her legal representation, with the deadline either today or tomorrow.

The latest development comes after Horner’s wife Geri Halliwell showed up alongside her husband at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in another show of solidarity. Max Verstappenwon the race, despite a dramatic weekend in which he was linked with a move to Mercedes amid in-fighting within the team.

The team’s long-term motorsport adviser Helmut Marko will now also stay with the team, after talks with Red Bull GmbH chief Oliver Mintzlaff in Jeddah, when initial reports suggested the 80-year-old may be suspended.

