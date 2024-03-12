Christian Horner – latest: Female colleague ‘set to appeal’ outcome of Red Bull investigation
Christian Horner’s female colleague who accused the Red Bull F1 boss of “inappropriate behaviour” is set to appeal the outcome of the internal investigation, according to reports.
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after a month-long probe, conducted by an external lawyer, while the woman who made the allegations was suspended by Red Bull last week. She does have a right to appeal, though, and The Sun report that she is set to appeal after changing her legal representation, with the deadline today.
The latest development comes after Horner’s wife Geri Halliwell showed up alongside her husband at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in another show of solidarity. Max Verstappen won the race, despite a dramatic weekend in which he was linked with a move to Mercedes amid in-fighting within the team.
The team’s long-term motorsport adviser Helmut Marko will now also stay with the team, after talks with Red Bull GmbH chief Oliver Mintzlaff in Jeddah, when initial reports suggested the 80-year-old may be suspended.
F1 presenter Laura Winter sends defiant message to women in light of Horner scandal
F1 TV presenter Laura Winter produced a moving piece to camera in Saudi Arabia on International Women’s Day – admitting it has not been easy being a woman working in the sport in light of recent events.
The female Red Bull employee who accused team principal Christian Horner of “inappropriate behaviour” was suspended yesterday, on the eve of International Women’s Day on Friday.
The complainant still has the right to appeal the outcome of Red Bull’s internal investigation, which cleared Horner of any wrongdoing.
But after what has been a difficult month, with the role of women in Formula 1 brought back into the limelight, Winter sent a defiant message to those working in the sport and female fans, insisting: “We are here to stay and we are right where we belong.”
Christian Horner on Red Bull’s future plans
“No individual is bigger than the team,” he said after Saturday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
“We have a phenomenal car. We’ve got one seat open for next year. I have probably got 16 drivers that are desperate to be in that car for next year.
“We have a strong relationship with Max. He’s done a wonderful job. His focus is very much on what he’s doing on track, and that’s where our focus is.”
COMMENT: On International Women’s Day, Red Bull’s suspension of Christian Horner’s accuser is truly shocking
Another day in Formula 1’s never-ending soap opera – and another day further away from a conclusion to a story which threatens to rip Red Bull, and the sport, apart.
To recap the latest developments, early on Thursday it emerged that the female colleague, who raised allegations of “inappropriate, coercive behaviour” against Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner which were cleared by an internal probe, had been suspended on full pay by Red Bull Racing.
While we don’t yet know the grounds for her suspension and whether it could be lifted, the optics of this situation, now, are beyond unpalatable. It is shocking that Formula 1 – a sport that has prided itself on making such strides on inclusivity and diversity in recent years – has allowed the matter to stretch to this point. The message it sends, on the eve of the all-female racing series F1 Academy starting its second season on International Women’s Day, is truly terrible.
Jos Verstappen: ‘It’s causing problems if Horner stays’
Asked whether Horner was right to call for F1 to move on from the saga, Verstappen Snr replied in an interview on Saturday: “I think it’s a bit too late for that now. If that’s what he wants, fine, but I don’t think it will be possible. I don’t want to talk too much more as it will create problems.
“But the most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that’s what counts for me, I just want him to be happy.
“All these things that are going on are having an influence on Max. He was third in the first practice, and all we hear about is Horner and what happened with his situation.
“In the press conference Horner gave the other day it was all about him and his problems when we should be talking about Max, the car, his performance and the race.
“I’ve already said I think it is causing problems if he stays.”
‘I’d love to have him’: Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen unrest at Red Bull
Toto Wolff has revealed for the first time that he would love to have Max Verstappen at Mercedes – as Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted no individual is bigger than the team.
Verstappen’s Red Bull future is in the spotlight amid the in-fighting at Formula One’s dominant franchise.
The Dutchman, who won Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to land his second win of the season – and his ninth in a row – opened the door to sensationally quitting Red Bull if motorsport adviser Helmut Marko is forced out.
It emerged this weekend that Marko could be suspended as a result of Red Bull’s inquiry into Horner, although the 80-year-old Austrian said prior to Saturday’s race that he expects to carry on.
However, the unrest at Red Bull has put Mercedes – seeking a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton in 2025 – on red alert.
WATCH: Christian Horner breaks silence after accuser suspended by Red Bull
Christian Horner said the “intrusion on my family is now enough” after he was cleared of any wrongdoing in an internal investigation following a female colleague’s complaint of “inappropriate behaviour”.
Hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female colleague were leaked a day later.
It emerged on Thursday (7 March) that the accuser was suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe.
Max Verstappen says Helmut Marko ‘has to stay’ at Red Bull
“If such an important pillar falls away, it is not good for my situation and I have told the team that,” Verstappen said.
“He is an important part in my decision-making for the future. For me, Helmut has to stay. I have a lot of respect for him, and what we have achieved together. It goes very far.
“He has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz] from day one. And he’s always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day.
“I think it’s also very important, of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done. And that comes back also to loyalty, you know, and integrity. So, yeah, for sure, it’s important that he stays part of the team, also for me.”
PREMIUM: How Girl Power Geri turned into the ultimate ‘surrendered wife’
The timing couldn’t have been more unfortunate. It was the day of the Brits, the awards show for which, back in 1997, Geri Halliwell sewed a Union Jack tea towel onto a black micro-mini dress, creating an image that would remain lodged in the national consciousness forever.
That Geri, the one with her knickers on display and blonde streaks in her flame-red hair, was cheeky, fun, supremely confident: the embodiment of the Girl Power message the Spice Girls promoted everywhere they went. Men were nice, they declared, but women didn’t need them to make their dreams come true. They could achieve that all by themselves – or, better still, in union with their female friends.
Christiann Horner admits Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull
“It’s like anything in life, you can’t force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper,” Horner said after Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
“If somebody didn’t want to be in this team, then we’re not going to force somebody against their will to be here.
“That applies whether it is a machine operator or a designer or someone in one of the support functions that runs through the business.”