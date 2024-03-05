Christian Horner - latest: Max Verstappen and Red Bull boss hold talks after ‘heated exchange’ with father
Horner’s leadership came under attack from Jos Verstappen at the Bahrain Grand Prix after the world champion’s father said he would ‘explode’ if he remained team principal
Christian Horner has reportedly held talks with the representative of Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver’s father, Jos Verstappen, claimed he would “explode” if the team principal remained in his role.
Horner was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” following allegations from a female colleague before he was thrown into the spotlight ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend when WhatsApp texts allegedly between the two parties – some sexually suggestive – were leaked to the media 24 hours later.
Horner denies all allegations and was joined hand-in-hand by wife Geri Halliwell prior to Saturday’s race in a clear show of solidarity. But Red Bull were then forced to insist they remain “united” after Verstappen Snr poured fuel on the fire with explosive comments to the Daily Mail.
Verstappen Snr claimed the “team is in danger of being torn apart” and would “explode” if Horner remained in his position - leading Horner to hold talks with Verstappen’s agent in a bid to de-escalate the tensions.
Follow the latest news from F1 below
Horner latest: Max Verstappen and Red Bull boss hold crisis talks via agent
Christian Horner staged a face-to-face meeting with Max Verstappen’s representative in Dubai on Monday in a bid to iron out escalating tensions at Red Bull, according to the PA news agency.
The talks were held 48 hours after Verstappen’s father, Jos, said Red Bull would “explode” if Horner remained in his role as team principal.
The PA news agency are reporting that neither Jos or his son, Max, were present, with Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen acting on the Dutch driver’s behalf.
The talks “went well”, according to PA, and senior Red Bull figures were also said to be present.
Watch: Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father appear to argue at Bahrain GP amid Red Bull row
Max Verstappen’s father appeared to argue with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the Formula 1 season opener.
Footage captured by Sky Sports at the Bahrain Grand Prix shows the pair locked in a heated debate on Saturday night (2 March).
Horner’s job has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations against him made by a female colleague.
He has always denied the claims, but Jos Verstappen - father of the team’s F1 champion Max - is worried the situation could tear the team apart.
Despite the controversy, Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez stormed to a one-two finish in the opening F1 race of the 2024 season.
Christian Horner latest: Jos Verstappen to miss Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?
According to ESPN, Max Verstappen’s father Jos will not attend the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following comments he made about Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
Last week an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour from Horner towards a female employee saw the team principal cleared of misconduct by Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of Red Bull Racing.
On Thursday, less than 24 hours after Horner was cleared an emails from an anonymous source was leaked to the media featuring messages and images - some of a sexual nature - allegedly sent by Horner.
After Max won the Bahrain Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen told the Daily Mail: “There is tension here while [Horner] remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”
Verstappen Snr and Horner were seen having an argument on Friday evening night though the Dutchman later came back to apologise.
Christian Horner latest: Horner comments on controversy after Bahrain GP
Horner told the written press on Saturday night: “I am not going to comment on anonymous speculative messages from an unknown source. I am not going to comment on what motives whatever person may have for doing this.
“Obviously, it has not been pleasant with some of the unwanted attention, but the focus is very much on the cars and my focus has been on what is happening on track and the result today demonstrates where the focus is and we move onwards.
“There was a full, lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent KC and the grievance that was raised was dismissed. End of. Move on. You could see what it (the win) meant to the whole team. It is better to do your talking on the track.
“I have always been entirely confident that I would be here and my focus is on the season, and the races we have ahead.”
Christian Horner latest: Red Bull respond to Jos Verstappen comments
Formula One’s crisis-hit Red Bull team says it remains “united” after Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, claimed they are “in danger of being torn apart” if Christian Horner remains in his role.
A Red Bull Racing spokesperson told the PA news agency on Sunday: “There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing.”
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper after Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen Snr said: “There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position.
“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”
Christian Horner latest: Max Verstappen eases to dominant Bahrain Grand Prix win
Max Verstappen delivered for Christian Horner’s crisis-hit Red Bull team by winning the opening race of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Saturday.
The build-up to the first round of the campaign here in the Gulf Kingdom has totally been overshadowed by allegations whirling around Red Bull team principal Horner.
But Horner, who was joined by his wife Geri in a show of unity ahead of Saturday’s 57-lap race, can take temporary relief from seeing Verstappen lead a Red Bull one-two, with Sergio Perez second.
Max Verstappen eases to dominant Bahrain Grand Prix win
Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two, with Sergio Perez second.
Christain Horner latest: How long has Horner been with Red Bull?
The Red Bull F1 chief, 50, is the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, having been at the helm since the team’s inception in 2005.
Horner, who back in 2021 signed a contract extension at Red Bull until 2026, was made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to motorsport, having previously received an OBE in 2013.
He has been in charge of Red Bull for six constructors’ championship victories and seven drivers’ championship triumphs – three for Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel.
Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races in 2023 in their most successful year so far in Formula 1, with Verstappen storming to his third-straight championship.
Christian Horner latest: What did Mohammad Ben Sulayem tell Max Verstappen?
FIA president Mohammad Ben Sulayem has asked Red Bull’s star man Max Verstappen to come out and publicly back Christian Horner.
The pair spoke after qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday following an earlier meeting between Horner and the FIA president.
The three-time world champion, who took pole and went on to win the race in Bahrain, was seen in discussion with Ben Sulayem and the Daily Mail are reporting that the president told Verstappen: ‘You must publicly back Christian.’
Another source apparantly revealed that Verstappen wasn’t entirely convinced by the advice.
Christian Horner latest: Horner ‘absolutely’ confident he will ride out the storm
Christian Horner admits the past week has been “testing” for him and his family as he strode into the Bahrain paddock hand-in-hand with wife Geri Halliwell prior to Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
Speaking to media on the paddock, Horner said before the race: “It’s been very testing for my family but we are very strong as a family and our focus is on this race.
“It’s the start of the season, and the team have done an incredible job over the winter to be starting on pole position in the best place possible, so let’s see what we can do in the race.
“We are here to go racing and that is my job. So this is what we are focused on and this is what we are here to do.”
When asked after the race if the Red Bull team were united, Horner told Sky Sports: “Yes absolutely. We’re a very strong team, tremendous support and partners, great shareholders. You don’t achieve this type of result without this support.”
Questioned further on whether he would be in his role at the next race in seven days in Saudi Arabia, Horner replied: “Yeah absolutely, I wouldn’t be here otherwise.
Christian Horner latest: FIA president asks Max Verstappen to back Horner
On Sunday Dutch publication the Telegraaf reported that Max Verstappen had been asked by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of F1’s governing body the FIA, to back Christian Horner publicly.
BBC Sport verified the story and the FIA have been approached for further comment.
Verstappen was asked four times in the lead-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix whether he had full faith and confidence in Red Bull’s team principal and chose to focus on Horner’s influence on the team.
The 26-year-old said: “Listen, when I look at how Christian operates within the team, he has been an incredible team boss. So absolutely, from the performance side of things, you can’t even question that. So that’s what I’m also dealing with.
“I speak to Christian a lot, and also throughout the weekend here. He’s fully committed to the team. He’s also here for the performance. Of course probably a little bit distracted. But like I said before, we just focus on the performance side of things and that’s how we all work together.”