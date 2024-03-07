Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss breaks silence after accuser suspended
Follow all the latest updates and timings from Jeddah as practice gets underway and Horner speaks to the media
The woman who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has been suspended. The latest report from the Sun comes with the Red Bull boss due to speak today as the F1 season resumes at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
A spokesperson for the company maintained that they “cannot comment on this internal matter,” with teams preparing for today’s practice sessions.
The latest news comes after Max Verstappen refused to rule out the prospect of joining Mercedes in 2025, following his father’s strong words about the impact of the Horner saga on the team. The three-time world champion, who coasted to victory in the opening race of the 2024 season in Bahrain on Saturday, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, signed two years ago.
However, the current divisions within the team – namely between his father Jos alongside Helmut Marko, and embattled team principal Horner – have raised the prospect of the Dutchman leaving the team. It has emerged that Verstappen has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave should Marko depart. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also had dinner with Jos in Bahrain last week.
Follow the latest news with The Independent from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Christian Horner demands end to ‘family intrusion’ after Red Bull female accuser suspended
Christian Horner demanded an end to the saga engulfing Red Bull and the world of Formula 1, imploring at the end of a feisty press conference: “The intrusion on my family is enough.”
The Red Bull team principal was speaking at a press conference, a matter of hours after the female colleague who raised a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” was suspended by Red Bull Racing.
It emerged on Thursday that the accuser has been suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe. A Red Bull spokesperson stated: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.
Horner, at an FIA team principals’ press conference in Saudi Arabia, urged the media to “draw a line” under the current controversy and insisted the intrusion on his wife Geri Halliwell and his family must stop.
Horner demands end to ‘family intrusion’ after Red Bull female accuser suspended
The Red Bull F1 boss, married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, reacted after female colleague who raised complaint of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ was suspended on Thursday
LATEST: Christian Horner accuser suspended by Red Bull ahead of F1 practice in Saudi Arabia
Christian Horner’s female colleague – who complained of “inappropriate behaviour” by Horner – has been suspended by Red Bull Racing.
Red Bull F1 boss Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation concluded last week. A day later, hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female colleague were leaked to the press.
Now, it has emerged on Thursday that the accuser has been suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe. A Red Bull spokesperson stated: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.
The Independent has approached Red Bull GmbH for further comment. On Wednesday night, Red Bull Racing insisted the complainant had not been sacked.
Horner is scheduled to speak in Saudi Arabia this afternoon at a team principals’ press conference at 3:30pm (GMT).
Christian Horner’s female colleague ‘suspended’ by Red Bull
Horner was cleared last week of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by an internal investigation after a complaint from a female colleague
FP2 underway
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri the first car out on track as we get underway with second practice in Jeddah...
FP2 to start at 5:10pm (GMT)
UPDATE: Second practice will start in four minutes.
FP2 DELAYED
Message from FIA race control: Delayed start.
Second practice has been delayed under the lights in Jeddah.
“Checking some possible loose bolts on drain covers in the pit lane.”
Ah jeez.
Christian Horner on recent allegations against FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem:
“I think the one thing I’ve seen and learnt from any investigation, is don’t pre-empt the facts. There needs to be an investigation, and I’m sure the statues will be followed.
“All I would urge is don’t pre-judge.”
Christian Horner on the process ‘dragging on’
“There’s been one thing after another. As I say, there’s been an awful lot of leakage around this, in what is a private and confidential matter.
“Unfortunately, it’s through that leakage that it’s garnered an awful lot of coverage.”
Christian Horner:
When asked if there’s a campaign against him:
“Look, we’ve been tremendously successful. And that’s what we’re focused on for the future. The time really is now to move on. We’ve got a busy and competitive season ahead of us.”
Christian Horner on his relationship with Jos Verstappen - can it be ‘fixed’?
“I spoke to Jos following the grand prix and obviously congratulated him on his son’s performance, and I think it’s in everyone’s interest that we’ve agreed to focus on the future.
“We have a vested interest together to do the best for his son. Hopefully we can continue to provide him with a very competitive car.”
Christian Horner, when asked about the current controversy and the idea F1 is an inclusive sport:
“Well I think it’s a complicated issue, because within any company - and this company will be the same as others - there is a grievance process that takes place within the company, and that is private between the individuals.
“I’m not at liberty, and out of respect to the company and the other party, we’re all bound by the same restrictions. So even if I would like to talk about it, I can’t due to those confidentiality restrictions. The only reason it has gained so much attention is because of the leakage in the media. And that’s been trying, particularly for my family because it’s all been focused in one direction.
“And what has happened after that is other people have taken advantage of it. What has then happened is that others have looked to benefit from it, and that’s maybe not the pretty side of our sport. But it’s not an FIA issue, it’s not a Formula One issue. It’s a company issue. And that would be the same as it is in any organisation.”
