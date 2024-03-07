✕ Close Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father have ‘heated’ exchange at Bahrain GP

The woman who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has been suspended. The latest report from the Sun comes with the Red Bull boss due to speak today as the F1 season resumes at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

A spokesperson for the company maintained that they “cannot comment on this internal matter,” with teams preparing for today’s practice sessions.

The latest news comes after Max Verstappen refused to rule out the prospect of joining Mercedes in 2025, following his father’s strong words about the impact of the Horner saga on the team. The three-time world champion, who coasted to victory in the opening race of the 2024 season in Bahrain on Saturday, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, signed two years ago.

However, the current divisions within the team – namely between his father Jos alongside Helmut Marko, and embattled team principal Horner – have raised the prospect of the Dutchman leaving the team. It has emerged that Verstappen has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave should Marko depart. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also had dinner with Jos in Bahrain last week.

