✕ Close Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father have ‘heated’ exchange at Bahrain GP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christian Horner demanded an end to the saga engulfing Red Bull and the world of Formula 1, imploring at the end of a highly-charged press conference: “The intrusion on my family is enough.”

The Red Bull team principal was speaking at a press conference a matter of hours after the female colleague who raised a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against the F1 boss was suspended by Red Bull Racing.

It emerged on Thursday that the accuser has been suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe. A Red Bull spokesperson stated: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.

Yet Horner, at an FIA team principals’ press conference in Saudi Arabia, urged the media to “draw a line” under the current controversy and insisted the intrusion on his wife Geri Halliwell and his family must stop.

Follow the latest news with The Independent from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix