Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss breaks silence after accuser suspended
Follow all the latest updates and timings from Jeddah as practice gets underway and Horner speaks to the media
Christian Horner demanded an end to the saga engulfing Red Bull and the world of Formula 1, imploring at the end of a highly-charged press conference: “The intrusion on my family is enough.”
The Red Bull team principal was speaking at a press conference a matter of hours after the female colleague who raised a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against the F1 boss was suspended by Red Bull Racing.
It emerged on Thursday that the accuser has been suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe. A Red Bull spokesperson stated: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.
Yet Horner, at an FIA team principals’ press conference in Saudi Arabia, urged the media to “draw a line” under the current controversy and insisted the intrusion on his wife Geri Halliwell and his family must stop.
Christian Horner’s female colleague – who complained of “inappropriate behaviour” by Horner – has been suspended by Red Bull Racing.
Red Bull F1 boss Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation concluded last week. A day later, hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female colleague were leaked to the press.
Now, it has emerged on Thursday that the accuser has been suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe. A Red Bull spokesperson stated: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.
The Independent has approached Red Bull GmbH for further comment. On Wednesday night, Red Bull Racing insisted the complainant had not been sacked.
Horner is scheduled to speak in Saudi Arabia this afternoon at a team principals’ press conference at 3:30pm (GMT).
Max Verstappen refuses to rule out shock Mercedes move: ‘You never know’
Max Verstappen refused to rule out the prospect of joining Mercedes in 2025 as the F1 world champion was heavily questioned on his future with Red Bull on Wednesday.
The three-time world champion, who coasted to victory in the opening race of the 2024 season in Bahrain on Saturday, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, signed two years ago.
However, the current divisions within the team – namely between his father Jos alongside Helmut Marko, and embattled team principal Christian Horner – have raised the prospect of the Dutchman leaving the team.
It has emerged that Verstappen has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave should Marko depart. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also had dinner with Jos in Bahrain last week.
Questioned in Saudi Arabia about whether he could ever see himself at Mercedes, Verstappen said: “The thing is nobody would have ever seen that Lewis [Hamilton] would move to Ferrari.”
Max Verstappen refuses to rule out shock Mercedes move: ‘You never know’
Red Bull driver has a contract with the team until 2028 but the current unrest has suddenly made his future less clear
FP2 RESULTS IN FULL
FP2 RESULTS:
Fernando Alonso is top of the timesheets at the end of second practice, with a time of 1:28:827.
George Russell is second for Mercedes, two-tenths off, with Max Verstappen in third.
4-10: Leclerc, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton, Gasly, Piastri
FP2 underway
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri the first car out on track as we get underway with second practice in Jeddah...
FP2 to start at 5:10pm (GMT)
UPDATE: Second practice will start in four minutes.
FP2 DELAYED
Message from FIA race control: Delayed start.
Second practice has been delayed under the lights in Jeddah.
“Checking some possible loose bolts on drain covers in the pit lane.”
Ah jeez.
Christian Horner on recent allegations against FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem:
“I think the one thing I’ve seen and learnt from any investigation, is don’t pre-empt the facts. There needs to be an investigation, and I’m sure the statues will be followed.
“All I would urge is don’t pre-judge.”
