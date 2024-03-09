Jump to content

Liveupdated1709981134

Christian Horner – latest: Jos Verstappen backs accuser and makes prediction on Red Bull chief’s future

Follow all the latest in the saga involving Horner and the Red Bull team amid this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 09 March 2024 10:45
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father have ‘heated’ exchange at Bahrain GP

Christian Horner will stay until the end of the season despite causing so much disruption to Red Bull, predicts Max Verstappen’s father Jos, as the ongoing texting scandal continues to rock F1.

Verstappen’s father had a heated argument with Horner – who was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent investigation – this week and has said that the Red Bull team principal should not continue in his role as he is proving a distraction for the team and for his son, Max, the reigning world champion who starts Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole.

Meanwhile Verstappen has sensationally threatened to quit Red Bull if Helmut Marko – who is at risk of suspension – is forced out of the team. In another twist to the saga engulfing F1’s most dominant team, long-term motorsport adviser Marko could be suspended, according to reports.

And three-time world champion Verstappen, mere minutes after taking pole in Jeddah, insisted his future at the team could depend on Marko’s position.

Follow the latest news with The Independent from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen speaks out over Christian Horner scandal

We start today with a fresh interview with Jos Verstappen, who has again spoken of his displeasure with the Christian Horner saga.

Max Verstappen’s dad has giving his sympathy to Horner’s accuser, who has now been suspended by Red Bull, and has said it is “too late” for Horner to simply draw a line under the scandal, as the team principal has tried to do.

He also predicted Horner would stay on until the end of the season despite reiterating that “it would be bad if he stayed”.

Max Verstappen’s father Jos wants Christian Horner to leave his role as Red Bull boss

(Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere9 March 2024 10:45
Christian Horner – latest news

Follow all the latest news as the Christian Horner saga continues to cast a shadow over F1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lawrence Ostlere9 March 2024 10:39

