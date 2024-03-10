Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull chief reacts to Max Verstappen speculation

✕ Close Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father have ‘heated’ exchange at Bahrain GP

Christian Horner will stay until the end of the season despite causing so much disruption to Red Bull, predicts Max Verstappen’s father Jos, as the ongoing texting scandal continues to rock F1.

Verstappen’s father had a heated argument with Horner – who was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent investigation – last week and has said that the Red Bull team principal should not continue in his role as he is proving a distraction for the team his son, Max, the reigning world champion who starts Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole.

Meanwhile Verstappen has sensationally threatened to quit Red Bull if Helmut Marko – who is at risk of suspension – is forced out of the team. In another twist to the saga engulfing F1’s most dominant team, long-term motorsport adviser Marko could be suspended, according to reports. Three-time world champion Verstappen, mere minutes after taking pole in Jeddah, insisted his future at the team could depend on Marko’s position.

