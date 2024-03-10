Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull chief reacts to Max Verstappen speculation
Follow all the latest in the saga involving Horner and the Red Bull team amid this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Christian Horner will stay until the end of the season despite causing so much disruption to Red Bull, predicts Max Verstappen’s father Jos, as the ongoing texting scandal continues to rock F1.
Verstappen’s father had a heated argument with Horner – who was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent investigation – last week and has said that the Red Bull team principal should not continue in his role as he is proving a distraction for the team his son, Max, the reigning world champion who starts Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole.
Meanwhile Verstappen has sensationally threatened to quit Red Bull if Helmut Marko – who is at risk of suspension – is forced out of the team. In another twist to the saga engulfing F1’s most dominant team, long-term motorsport adviser Marko could be suspended, according to reports. Three-time world champion Verstappen, mere minutes after taking pole in Jeddah, insisted his future at the team could depend on Marko’s position.
Follow the latest news with The Independent from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen is going nowhere, says group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff amid Red Bull storm
Max Verstappen will not leave Red Bull, according to the crisis-hit Formula One team’s group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.
Verstappen cast doubt over his future when he claimed he will quit the world champions if motorsport adviser Helmut Marko is forced out.
The 80-year-old Austrian Marko, an instrumental figure in Verstappen’s career, faces a Red Bull investigation following the probe into claims of “inappropriate behaviour” against Christian Horner.
Verstappen’s deal with Red Bull runs until 2028 and, when asked ahead of Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix if the Dutch driver will remain with the team, Mintzlaff replied: “Of course. He has a contract. Max is a great driver and hopefully we will win tonight. I am here just for racing. That’s it.”
Max Verstappen going nowhere, insists CEO Oliver Mintzlaff amid Red Bull storm
The three-time reigning world champion has cast doubt on his future as adviser Helmut Marko faces a team investigation
Christian Horner latest
It’s the morning after the Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez claimed another one-two podium for Red Bull, but the turmoil behind the scenes showed no signs of slowing down.
‘I’d love to have him’: Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen unrest at Red Bull
Toto Wolff has revealed for the first time that he would love to have Max Verstappen at Mercedes – as Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted no individual is bigger than the team.
Verstappen’s Red Bull future is in the spotlight amid the in-fighting at Formula One’s dominant franchise.
The Dutchman, who won Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to land his second win of the season – and his ninth in a row – opened the door to sensationally quitting Red Bull if motorsport adviser Helmut Marko is forced out.
It emerged this weekend that Marko could be suspended as a result of Red Bull’s inquiry into Horner, although the 80-year-old Austrian said prior to Saturday’s race that he expects to carry on.
However, the unrest at Red Bull has put Mercedes – seeking a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton in 2025 – on red alert.
‘I’d love to have him’: Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen unrest at Red Bull
Verstappen’s Red Bull future is in the spotlight amid the in-fighting at Formula One’s dominant franchise
Helmut Marko confirms he will stay at Red Bull
The motorsport adviser and Verstappen ally tells Sky Germany that he has held talks with Oliver Mintzlaff and will be staying at Red Bull.
A huge relief for the team, given Verstappen’s words last night
Red Bull head of sport Oliver Mintzlaff tells the Mail: ‘We are happy with our management.’
A public endorsement, me thinks, of Horner and Marko.
Helmut Marko arrives in Jeddah with Red Bull big boss Oliver Mintzlaff
LATEST: Geri Horner is present at the race in Jeddah
WATCH: F1 presenter sends defiant message to women
Jos Verstappen sympathises with Horner’s accuser
“I sympathise with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens,” Jos Verstappen told MailOnline, referring to Horner’s accuser who has now been suspended. Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by an external investigation.
“Red Bull seem to know what they are doing with her, we will see. But I think it is for her to come out and see what happens. I’m not fully up to speed with what is happening with her.”
WATCH: Christian Horner breaks silence after accuser suspended by Red Bull
Christian Horner said the “intrusion on my family is now enough” after he was cleared of any wrongdoing in an internal investigation following a female colleague’s complaint of “inappropriate behaviour”.
Hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female colleague were leaked a day later.
It emerged on Thursday (7 March) that the accuser was suspended, on full pay, with the decision said to be taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies