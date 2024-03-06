✕ Close Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father have ‘heated’ exchange at Bahrain GP

Christian Horner has reportedly held talks with the representative of Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver’s father, Jos Verstappen, claimed he would “explode” if the team principal remained in his role.

Horner was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” following allegations from a female colleague before he was thrown into the spotlight ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend when WhatsApp texts allegedly between the two parties – some sexually suggestive – were leaked to the media 24 hours later.

Horner denies all allegations and was joined hand-in-hand by wife Geri Halliwell prior to Saturday’s race in a clear show of solidarity. But Red Bull were then forced to insist they remain “united” after Verstappen Snr poured fuel on the fire with explosive comments to the Daily Mail.

Verstappen Snr claimed the “team is in danger of being torn apart” and would “explode” if Horner remained in his position - leading Horner to hold talks with Verstappen’s manager in a bid to de-escalate the tensions.

