Christian Horner - latest: Jos Verstappen to miss Saudi GP after clashing with Red Bull boss over probe
Horner’s leadership came under attack from Jos Verstappen at the Bahrain Grand Prix after the world champion’s father said he would ‘explode’ if he remained team principal
Christian Horner has reportedly held talks with the representative of Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver’s father, Jos Verstappen, claimed he would “explode” if the team principal remained in his role.
Horner was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” following allegations from a female colleague before he was thrown into the spotlight ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend when WhatsApp texts allegedly between the two parties – some sexually suggestive – were leaked to the media 24 hours later.
Horner denies all allegations and was joined hand-in-hand by wife Geri Halliwell prior to Saturday’s race in a clear show of solidarity. But Red Bull were then forced to insist they remain “united” after Verstappen Snr poured fuel on the fire with explosive comments to the Daily Mail.
Verstappen Snr claimed the “team is in danger of being torn apart” and would “explode” if Horner remained in his position - leading Horner to hold talks with Verstappen’s manager in a bid to de-escalate the tensions.
Christian Horner met with Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen and other senior Red Bull figures in a meeting in Dubai on Monday, designed to diffuse tensions after a tumultuous week for the team.
Face-to-face talks took place without star driver Verstappen or his father Jos present, two days after Verstappen Snr insisted the team will “explode” if Horner stays in his role and stated the Red Bull F1 boss is “playing the victim”. Horner and Verstappen Snr were seen in heated conversation in Red Bull’s hospitality unit over the weekend.
However the meeting in Dubai “went well,” according to reports, with the second race of the 2024 season taking place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Max’s father Jos will not be present in Jeddah, due to competing in a rally event in Belgium.
It has also emerged that three-time world champion Verstappen, who coasted to victory in Saturday’s season-opener in Bahrain, has a release clause in his £50m-a-year contract which allows him to leave should team adviser Helmut Marko depart Red Bull.
Could Max Verstappen really join Mercedes in 2025? Here’s what we know
In the never-ending topsy-turvy circus of Formula 1, it’s wise to expect the unexpected.
Yet these latest shenanigans regarding, Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and Red Bull – and the potential fallout and consequences of internal politics within the team – would be monumentally seismic for the sport.
The controversy surrounding team principal Horner doesn’t seem to have concluded just yet. The latest is that Horner met with Verstappen’s manager in Dubai on Monday, to de-escalate tensions within the team after Verstappen’s father Jos implied that Horner’s position as team principal was untenable.
But where are we heading in this matter? What could the potential fallout be? And could Red Bull be in danger of losing their star driver to their biggest rivals?
The Independent gives the low-down on all matters Verstappen, Red Bull and Horner:
Watch: Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father appear to argue at Bahrain GP amid Red Bull row
Max Verstappen’s father appeared to argue with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the Formula 1 season opener.
Footage captured by Sky Sports at the Bahrain Grand Prix shows the pair locked in a heated debate on Saturday night (2 March).
Horner’s job has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations against him made by a female colleague.
He has always denied the claims, but Jos Verstappen - father of the team’s F1 champion Max - is worried the situation could tear the team apart.
Despite the controversy, Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez stormed to a one-two finish in the opening F1 race of the 2024 season.
Saudi Arabia announces plans for new Qiddiya F1 circuit next to swimming pool and theme park
Saudi Arabia has revealed extravagant plans for a new motorsport circuit in the proposed new city of Qiddiya – with the prospect of two F1 races in the Gulf country in the future not out of the question.
The new track, one feature of the major Qiddiya construction project 30 miles from the capital city of Riyadh, will have 21 corners and a unique elevated first corner, known as Blade, which rises 70 metres above a concert space below it.
The holograms released also show a theme park running parallel to the circuit – including what is set to be the world’s tallest, longest and fastest rollercoaster – and a glass-bottomed swimming pool overlooking the track. The project will not be completed until 2027 at the earliest.
A street circuit on the Jeddah corniche has hosted the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix since 2021, with the fourth iteration scheduled this weekend.
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How Red Bull team principal became embroiled in scandal
Christian Horner’s Formula One future is back in the spotlight after WhatsApp messages appearing to be sent by him have been leaked.
Horner was cleared to remain in his role as Red Bull F1 team principal after an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female colleague were dismissed.
A statement from Red Bull confirmed Horner has been cleared of all charges ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Horner emphatically denied the claims.
But just 24 hours later, hundreds of messages and a number of images apparently between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to members of the F1 paddock – including FIA president Mohamed ben Sulayem, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and the grid’s nine other team principals, as well as the media – on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Toto Wolff explains steps he wants F1 authorities to take over Horner controversy
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged Formula One and its governing body to “set the compass right” amid continued controversy surrounding Christian Horner.
Horner was earlier this week cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.
But the 50-year-old faced subsequent scrutiny after a series of leaked WhatsApp messages – appearing to be exchanged between him and his complainant – were leaked to all the major players in the sport.
Christian Horner responds to Toto Wolff’s Max Verstappen claim made at Bahrain Grand Prix
Christian Horner has responded to Toto Wolff’s claim that Max Verstappen was in a “different galaxy” in Bahrain after the three-time world champion coasted to victory in the season-opening grand prix by over 20 seconds from team-mate Sergio Perez.
“I’ve been in this business too long to draw too many conclusions from a single race,” Horner said when pushed on Wolff’s remarks.
“It’s a fantastic start, we’ll enjoy this moment, a maximum point score, but it’s a long season. Many different venues, different challenges, different conditions, and what we saw in the testing is things that are closer now.
“We got it right this weekend, we took the right tyres into the race, we executed a perfect race with both cars, and we got a great finish. But I think that it will converge.”
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix press conferences: Christian Horner to show up, but no Max Verstappen
What can we expect during another compelling race week then?
Today we hear from a number of drivers - but there will be no Max Verstappen today.
On Thursday Christian Horner is due to speak to the media though.
Today we will hear from: Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, Nico Hulkenberg, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas in Jeddah.
Thursday it is the turn of the team principals: Bruno Famin (Alpine), Mike Krack (Aston Martin), James Vowles (Williams) and Red Bull boss Horner.
Will the FIA take any action?
It is understood the FIA explored bringing a disrepute charge against Horner – and assessed the legalities of seeking Red Bull to hand over its report – but no action has emerged.
Neither F1, nor its regulator, has commented publicly on the latest allegations. Horner met with both Domenicali and Ben Sulayem on Friday.
And what about Red Bull’s sponsors and partners?
There is thought to be considerable unrest and unease behind the scenes following the latest allegations to hit Horner – but there has been no public comment from Red Bull Racing’s two biggest partners – Ford and Oracle.
So, what happened next?
Twenty-four hours later, a number of messages and images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to 149 members of the F1 paddock – including FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and the grid’s nine other team principals, as well as members of the media.
What did Horner say?
Horner released a statement saying: “I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations.”
He was back in the paddock a day later for qualifying as Max Verstappen took pole position. There was speculation that another damning email leak against Horner would arrive on Friday – but it failed to materialise.