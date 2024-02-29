✕ Close Christian Horner: Red Bull F1 boss cleared after investigation into inappropriate behaviour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christian Horner has arrived at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of the season-opening race at Sakhir, after he was cleared of an allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

The complaint, first publicised on February 5, alleged “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” against the Red Bull F1 team principal. Horner strongly denied the allegations, both initially and in public at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch in Milton Keynes.

But after an investigation was conducted by an external lawyer, who interviewed Horner for nearly ten hours on February 9 in London, the world champions’ parent company Red Bull GmbH confirmed that the “grievance” against Horner has been dismissed and he will continue as Red Bull F1 team principal and CEO.

Follow the latest news from F1 below.