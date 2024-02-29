Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss arrives at Bahrain GP after being cleared of wrongdoing
The Red Bull boss was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ ahead of the new F1 season, which begins today with the Bahrain Grand Prix
Christian Horner has arrived at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of the season-opening race at Sakhir, after he was cleared of an allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.
The complaint, first publicised on February 5, alleged “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” against the Red Bull F1 team principal. Horner strongly denied the allegations, both initially and in public at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch in Milton Keynes.
But after an investigation was conducted by an external lawyer, who interviewed Horner for nearly ten hours on February 9 in London, the world champions’ parent company Red Bull GmbH confirmed that the “grievance” against Horner has been dismissed and he will continue as Red Bull F1 team principal and CEO.
Martin Brundle reacts to Christian Horner being cleared
Brundle on Horner being cleared: “Red Bull have drawn a thick and firm line underneath the matter, as far as they’re concerned, with that statement.
“They’re clear. They’ve done a deep investigation. Hours, many pages have been documented.
“Horner has strenuously denied wrongdoing on this. They’re literally... case complete, closed... Whether somebody else wants to pick it up and run with it? If there’s something to run with?
“I found it curious business. We knew no facts, lots of echoes, hearsay, they swirl around and become facts. You can’t comment. We have no information. We can go by that statement. Let’s see if anything else comes out.”
Another Formula 1 off-season has come and gone – with its fair share of dramatic stories – but now we are set to go racing once again.
This Saturday’s season-opener in Bahrain is the first of a record-breaking 24 races in 2024, which sees the season stretch from Bahrain GP practice on 29 February to the finale in Abu Dhabi on 8 December.
Max Verstappen is the unquestionable favourite to claim his fourth-straight world championship this year, with Red Bull winning 21 out of 22 races last year and the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren all playing catch up.
But will there be a surprise in store? Can anyone make the jump up into the midfield contenders? And how will a fascinating driver market develop throughout the year?
Ahead of Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula 1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson makes his predictions for the upcoming season:
Red Bull's statement on Horner being cleared
“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.
“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.
“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”
Sky F1 pundit and former driver Karun Chandok on Christian Horner investigation:
“It must be difficult internally for that entire team, the story that the entire paddock is talking about.
“It is absolutely a big talking point. It’s an internal investigation, it’s not in the courts. The details may just stay internal.
“It’s easy to get caught up in the noise, there’s so many theories. Just wait and see what’s announced by Red Bull, we’ve just got to wait and see what plays out.”
Lewis Hamilton admitted it was the “hardest decision” to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari from the 2025 season.
The 39-year-old joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and signed a two-year contract extension only last August, but his move to join the Italian giants was confirmed earlier this month.
Over the winter he made the decision to terminate his £100million deal 12 months early to make the move.
Red Bull’s preparations for the new season have been overshadowed by allegations facing team principal Christian Horner.
Horner, who is fighting to save his career following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague, insists it is business as usual at Red Bull though off-track it has been anything but for the team which has dominated the sport for the past two seasons.
On-track it has been precisely that.
Max Verstappen — in an upgrade of the machine which carried him to 19 victories from 22 rounds last year — set a blistering pace on the opening day of last week’s testing, finishing 1.1 seconds quicker than anybody else.
Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, summed up the ominous feeling in the paddock. Writing about Verstappen on ‘X’ he said: “He’s gloating. He’s taunting us. He knows. This year is going to be one long victory lap. You cannot begrudge anyone their success. All we can do is watch and admire.”
Christian Horner is on his way to Bahrain
The Red Bull team principal is flying out to Bahrain today, ahead of the season-opening race this weekend.
Horner will not be present at the Sakhir circuit on Wednesday (media day) but is currently set to be in the paddock for practice on Thursday.
The decision on the investigation into his alleged behaviour has seen Horner cleared of any wrongdoing.
What did Mercedes boss Toto Wolff say about Horner investigation?
Toto Wolff, Horner’s long-time rival in charge of Mercedes, called for “transparency” from Red Bull over the investigation.
“Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out,” Wolff said last week.
“These are just standards we set ourselves. We are a global sport and one of the most important sport platforms in the world and role models, too.
“What is important at that stage is for a process with rigour. I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, that is something we need to look at.
“It is a phenomenon and an issue for all of Formula One, and every individual that works out there.”
Twenty-three days after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” first emerged through whispers in the Dutch press, and following countless denials on the eve of the new Formula One season, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has finally won the battle of his life.
Touching down in the Middle East on Wednesday night, Horner will be one relieved man stepping off his private jet. A team principal and chief executive who has barely missed a race since taking the reign at the inception of his Red Bull team in 2005, the 50-year-old will take his usual place on the pit wall at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend as a man exonerated.
The statement on Wednesday afternoon from Red Bull GmbH – the parent company, based in Salzburg, of Horner’s Red Bull Racing – was unwavering. It spoke of an investigation, outsourced to an external KC, which was “fair, rigorous and impartial” and a “grievance” which has now been dismissed.
Full piece below:
