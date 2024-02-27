Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss awaits decision with investigation set to conclude
The Red Bull boss has been accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ ahead of the new F1 season, which kicks off this week at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday
The investigation into Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is expected to be resolved before this week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to reports.
Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.
Horner, 50, insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”, with the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season just one week away. The lawyer in charge of the probe will reportedly hand in his findings to the board of Red Bull GmbH – the team’s parent company – in the next few days.
Meanwhile, Red Bull’s future engine partner Ford have criticised the world champions for a “lack of transparency” as we await the outcome to the investigation into Horner.
Follow the latest news from F1 below
Christian Horner - latest: Ford lambast Red Bull over ‘lack of transparency’ in Christian Horner investigation
Red Bull are coming under increasing pressure to resolve their investigation into F1 boss Christian Horner, with Ford criticising their future engine partner over a “lack of transparency.”
Red Bull team principal Horner, 50, strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, which were first publicised on 5 February. He is under investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.
Horner has repeated those rebukes during public appearances at Red Bull’s car launch and pre-season testing in the three weeks since, though no formal development on the probe has been announced. An outcome is expected in the next few days.
And Ford Motor Co., who will partner with Red Bull in 2026 to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, are unhappy with the nature of the investigation, as well as Red Bull’s lack of response to a request for further information on 14 February.
Full piece below:
Ford lambast Red Bull over ‘lack of transparency’ in Christian Horner investigation
Horner is currently under investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company after an allegation of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
Christian Horner - Investigation set for conclusion before Bahrain Grand Prix?
Red Bull’s investigation is “likely” to be resolved before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports.
The broadcaster reports that the investigation is complete and now discussions will take place over a verdict.
Horner is set to return to the UK on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s race.
Horner insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”.
Christian Horner - latest: When could the investigation conclude?
Reports indicate that the findings from the external lawyer tasked with the case will be presented to Red Bull GmbH’s board imminently.
The hope, from all sides, is then that an outcome is announced ahead of the first race of the 2024 season on Saturday in Bahrain.
Christian Horner - latest: Investigation ‘likely’ to be resolved before Bahrain
Red Bull’s investigation is “likely” to be resolved before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports.
Horner is set to return to the UK on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s race.
Horner insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”.
Christian Horner - latest: Toto Wolff calls for transparency in Red Bull investigation
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner to be transparent – and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One”.
Horner is under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
The 50-year-old emphatically denies the accusation and remains in his role as Red Bull team principal. He is in Bahrain for this week’s three-day test ahead of the opening race, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on March 2.
And Horner has stated it is his intention to be in his post for the start of the new campaign.
“It is clear,” Wolff said when asked to address the allegations during the lunch interval on the first day of testing. “Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out. These are just standards we set ourselves.”
Full piece below:
Toto Wolff calls for transparency in Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation
The 50-year-old emphatically denies an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
Christian Horner - latest: Ford lambast Red Bull over ‘lack of transparency’ in Christian Horner investigation
Red Bull are coming under increasing pressure to resolve their investigation into F1 boss Christian Horner, with Ford criticising their future engine partner over a “lack of transparency.”
Red Bull team principal Horner, 50, strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, which were first publicised on 5 February. He is under investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.
Horner has repeated those rebukes during public appearances at Red Bull’s car launch and pre-season testing in the three weeks since, though no formal development on the probe has been announced. An outcome is expected in the next few days.
And Ford Motor Co., who will partner with Red Bull in 2026 to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, are unhappy with the nature of the investigation, as well as Red Bull’s lack of response to a request for further information on 14 February.
Full piece below:
Red Bull partner ramps up pressure over Christian Horner investigation
Horner is currently under investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company after an allegation of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
F1 news: Guenther Steiner secures new job in F1 after Haas exit
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will return to work in F1 as a pundit for German broadcaster RTL.
Steiner lost his job at Haas in January after eight seasons leading the American team in Formula 1, with team owner Gene Haas opting for a change with trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu promoted to team boss.
Yet Steiner, known for his colourful language and entertaining appearances on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, has now found a new job with RTL, who broadcast F1 in Germany.
Steiner will be in the paddock for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend and will attend seven races with RTL.
Full piece below:
Guenther Steiner secures new job in F1 after Haas exit
The popular team principal was sacked by Haas after eight seasons leading the American team in Formula 1
Christian Horner – latest: Christian Horner investigation update with ‘expected resolution date’ revealed
The investigation into Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is expected to be resolved before next week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to reports.
Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.
Horner, 50, insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”, with the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season just one week away.
Asked why he has not moved aside as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing with the investigation under way, Horner replied: “As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it.”
Now, the lawyer in charge of the probe will reportedly hand in his findings to the board of Red Bull GmbH – the team’s parent company – in the next few days.
Christian Horner investigation update with ‘expected resolution date’ revealed
Red Bull F1 boss Horner denies allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from a female colleague
Christian Horner - latest: Red Bull boss denies allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
Christian Horner - latest: McLaren boss Zak Brown on Horner investigation
“Well, the allegations are extremely serious,” said Brown.
“McLaren holds themselves and all the men and women at McLaren to the highest standards. Obviously, diversity and equality and inclusion are extremely important to us, our partners, to everyone in Formula 1.
“Red Bull corporation it appears has launched an investigation and all we hope and assume is that will be handled in a very transparent way.”