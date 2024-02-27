✕ Close Christian Horner subject to Red Bull investigation over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The investigation into Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is expected to be resolved before this week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to reports.

Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.

Horner, 50, insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”, with the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season just one week away. The lawyer in charge of the probe will reportedly hand in his findings to the board of Red Bull GmbH – the team’s parent company – in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s future engine partner Ford have criticised the world champions for a “lack of transparency” as we await the outcome to the investigation into Horner.

