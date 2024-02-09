✕ Close Christian Horner subject to Red Bull investigation over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner will be subject to a hearing later today regarding a complaint of inappropriate behaviour.

A report emerged in the Dutch media on Monday that a Red Bull employee had made a serious allegation about the team principal of the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Additional reports detailed that the complaint came from a female colleague and was with regard to “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” from Horner, who has been the Red Bull team principal since 2005 and will remain in his role during the investigation and strongly denies the accusation.

The allegations are being treated seriously by Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff. When approached by The Independent, Red Bull Racing refused to comment on the matter. Red Bull launch their 2024 car next Thursday (15 February).

