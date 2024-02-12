✕ Close Christian Horner subject to Red Bull investigation over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner’s future as Red Bull F1 boss remains in the balance after he met with the lawyer in charge of the investigation into the team principal on Friday in London.

Horner has been accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” by a female colleague and is currently at the centre of an investigation by the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH. The 50-year-old, who has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005, strongly denies the allegations levelled against him.

Horner met with the external barrister at a secret location in central London on Friday. It is now a waiting game to see if the matter is resolved, one way or another, before Red Bull launch their 2024 F1 car at their base in Milton Keynes on Thursday (15 February).

However, given the complex nature of the matter and the need for both sides to be fairly heard, the case could well overrun into late next week and beyond. The new F1 season starts on 2 March in Bahrain.

