Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss awaits fate after allegations of inappropriate behaviour
Follow all the latest updates as Red Bull F1 boss Horner is accused of ‘inappropriate, controlling behaviour’
Christian Horner’s future as Red Bull F1 boss remains in the balance after he met with the lawyer in charge of the investigation into the team principal on Friday in London.
Horner has been accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” by a female colleague and is currently at the centre of an investigation by the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH. The 50-year-old, who has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005, strongly denies the allegations levelled against him.
Horner met with the external barrister at a secret location in central London on Friday. It is now a waiting game to see if the matter is resolved, one way or another, before Red Bull launch their 2024 F1 car at their base in Milton Keynes on Thursday (15 February).
However, given the complex nature of the matter and the need for both sides to be fairly heard, the case could well overrun into late next week and beyond. The new F1 season starts on 2 March in Bahrain.
Christian Horner – latest news on Red Bull team principal
Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner attended a hearing on Friday to answer allegations about his conduct that have cast doubt on his future and could overshadow the champions’ car launch next week.
Red Bull Racing and the Austrian energy drink parent company, who have not detailed the nature of the complaint, remained tight-lipped with representatives not responding to calls or emails.
F1 insiders told Reuters they understood the hearing was held in London at an undisclosed location rather than the team’s Milton Keynes factory.
Sky Sports television reported the meeting with an independent barrister lasted almost eight hours.
Christian Horner – latest news on Red Bull team principal
Follow all the latest news after Christian Horner, the Red Bull Racing team principal, was accused of ‘inappropriate, controlling behaviour’ by a colleague. He has denied the allegations.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies