Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull boss in crunch meeting with F1 chief after ‘WhatsApp messages leaked’
Team principal accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ before season opener at Bahrain
Embattled Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has had a meeting with the president of Formula 1 and the FIA after hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly written by him to a female colleague were leaked.
He was cleared on Wednesday to continue in the role following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” by the F1 team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH. He has always denied the claims.
But just 24 hours later, messages and a number of images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to 149 members of the F1 paddock– on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Horner’s wife, Geri, has arrived in Bahrain ahead of the race on Saturday.
Horner said: “I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.”
Follow the latest news from F1 below.
Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked
Christian Horner has responded with a firm statement after WhatsApp messages – some of a sexually suggestive nature – allegedly from the Red Bull F1 boss were leaked on Thursday.
The team principal, married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner who arrived in Bahrain late on Thursday, was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner.
However, just 24 hours later, WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source – to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The Independent has seen the leaked material, a Google Drive with 79 separate documents, but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content.
It is also unclear currently whether the alleged exchanges formed part of the investigation or whether it is new evidence. The embattled Red Bull boss was present in the F1 paddock in Bahrain on Friday, as his star driver Max Verstappen took pole position for the race on Saturday.
Horner, 50, met with Ben Sulayem and Domenicali on Friday at the Bahrain circuit. It remains to be seen how F1 and the sport’s governing body handle the matter in the next few days, after a saga which has overshadowed the first race of the 2024 season.
Christian Horner latest: What has happened so far
Here is a timeline of how the allegations have played out:
Christian Horner’s Formula One future is back in the spotlight after WhatsApp messages appearing to be sent by him have been leaked.
Horner was cleared to remain in his role as Red Bull F1 team principal after an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female colleague were dismissed.
A statement from Red Bull confirmed Horner has been cleared of all charges ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Horner emphatically denied the claims.
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How Red Bull chief became embroiled in scandal
Horner denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by a female colleague at Red Bull Racing
Christian Horner latest: What has happened at the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Here are some photos of Christian Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix:
Christian Horner latest: What has Lewis Hamilton said?
Addressing the controversy surrounding Horner, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said earlier on Wednesday: “We always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment for people to work in feel safe and inclusive.
“Any allegations have to be taken very seriously. We don’t know everything that has gone on but it needs to be resolved because it is hanging over the sport.
“It will be interesting to see how it is dealt with, and the effect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forward. It is a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values.”
Christian Horner latest: What has Red Bull said?
This was also before the message leak allegedly sent from Horner.
A statement from Red Bull GmbH read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.
“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.
“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”
Christian Horner latest: What has Geri Horner said?
Firstly a reminder that this came before the leaked Whatsapp messages allegedly from Christian Horner.
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is said to be “relieved and elated” after Christian Horner, her F1 boss husband, was cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” were made against him by a female colleague.
Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on 5 February that Horner was under investigation following the claim, but on Wednesday (28 February) the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing.
Christian Horner latest: What is the 2024 F1 calendar
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March
ROUND 4 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Christian Horner latest: Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday?
Bahrain, which has hosted the season-opener since 2021, usually hosts its grand prix on a Sunday as is customary in the sport, but due to Ramadan the 2024 race will be on a Saturday night.
The Islamic holy month of Ramadan starts on Sunday 10 March, when the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia would have taken place.
To avoid a clash, that race in Jeddah has been brought forward by one day to Saturday 9 March, and as FIA rules dictate, there must be at least seven days between races - meaning the Bahrain GP has a Saturday slot too.
The first two races being held on a Saturday means there will be three out of the record-breaking 24 races held a day earlier than usual in 2024, with Las Vegas set for a Saturday night lights out too.
Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 3pm (GMT).
Christian Horner latest: Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday?
Formula 1 is back this weekend with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after a drama-filled off-season which saw Lewis Hamilton announce his departure from Mercedes and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner investigated and cleared over alleged ’inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.
After being rocked by the Horner story, F1 now switches attention back to the track as Max Verstappen looks to defend his world championship title.
Why is the 2024 F1 season starting on a Saturday?
The first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season takes place in Bahrain but will take place a day earlier than usual on Saturday
Christian Horner latest: Max Verstappen tried to take some of the spotlight off the team principal
Max Verstappen after securing pole position:
“A lot of fun, the track had a lot of grip. Very happy to be on pole - to be honest it was a little bit unexpected but luckily the car came to us.
“We needed to fine tune a few little things to get that balance. We could really push with the car and another step in qualifying.
“The race is going to be close as well. I’m confident we can have a strong race!”