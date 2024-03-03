Christian Horner – latest: Geri supports husband on F1 grid at Bahrain Grand Prix
Team principal accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ before season opening race in Bahrain
Embattled Red Bull team principal Christian Horner returned to the Bahrain paddock without wife Geri on Saturday ahead of the first race of the 2024 F1 season and after hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly written by him to a female colleague were leaked.
He was cleared on Wednesday to continue in the role following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” by the F1 team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH. He has always denied the claims
But just 24 hours later, messages and a number of images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to 149 members of the F1 paddock– on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Horner’s wife, Geri, has arrived in Bahrain ahead of the race on Saturday and it is reported that she will be present on the pre-race grid.
Horner said: “I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.”
LATEST: Geri Horner has arrived on grid in support of husband Christian
Bright and early, Christian Horner arrived at the paddock in Bahrain for the first race of this season this afternoon, starting at 3pm (GMT).
Notably, wife Geri Halliwell was not present with him. But reports indicate that the Spice Girl pop star was present on the grid in support of her husband this afternoon.
