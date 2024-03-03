✕ Close Christian Horner breaks silence after being cleared of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'

Embattled Red Bull team principal Christian Horner returned to the Bahrain paddock without wife Geri on Saturday ahead of the first race of the 2024 F1 season and after hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly written by him to a female colleague were leaked.

He was cleared on Wednesday to continue in the role following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” by the F1 team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH. He has always denied the claims

But just 24 hours later, messages and a number of images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to 149 members of the F1 paddock– on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Horner’s wife, Geri, has arrived in Bahrain ahead of the race on Saturday and it is reported that she will be present on the pre-race grid.

Horner said: “I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.”

