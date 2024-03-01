Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull boss to return to F1 grid after WhatsApp texts leaked
The Red Bull boss was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ ahead of the new F1 season, which began today with the Bahrain Grand Prix
Christian Horner is set to return to the F1 grid today after WhatsApps allegedly sent to a female colleague by the Red Bull team principal were leaked to the press yesterday afternoon.
Horner was cleared of an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague on Wednesday after a three-week internal investigation, but in a dramatic development, Horner was made to reiterate his denial of allegations made against him after WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked to senior figures in F1, other team principles and members of the media before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Horner responded with a firm statement and said: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.”
The Red Bull boss will be back in the spotlight for the start of qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix today, with the first race of the season taking place tomorrow.
Christian Horner: What did the Red Bull investigation involve?
Christian Horner was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner.
The complaint, first publicised on February 5, alleged “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” against Horner. He strongly denied the allegations, both initially and in public.
An investigation was conducted and completed by an external lawyer, who interviewed Horner for nearly ten hours on February 9 in London.
In announcing the result of the investigation, Red Bull GmbH confirmed that the “grievance” against Horner had been dismissed.
Red Bull GmbH, which owns the Red Bull F1 team, said it was confident the inquiry into Horner had been “fair, rigorous and impartial” but added that the 150-page report was “confidential”.
Christian Horner: What time does Bahrain Grand Prix start today?
Christian Horner was back in Bahrain yesterday for the opening day of practice ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of 24 races scheduled this season.
After returning to the paddock, Horner spoke to Sky Sports on Thursday and said: “I am pleased that the process is over, and I cannot comment about it.
“I am here to focus on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles. I can’t give you any further comment, but the process has been conducted and concluded.
“I am pleased to be here in Bahrain, and with the team, focused on the season ahead. Within the team, it (the unity) has never been stronger.”
Horner is set to be back in the spotlight today, however, after the WhatsApp leak and his latest denial. The final free practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place from 12:30pm, with qualifying to start at 4pm.
Christian Horner: What are the latest allegations?
Yesterday afternoon, a Google Drive folder containing WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source.
It allegedly showed conversations between Horner and the complainant in the investigation in which Horner has been cleared of “inappropriate behaviour”.
The Independent has seen the leaked material but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content at this stage.
It is also unclear currently whether the alleged exchanges formed part of the investigation or whether it is new evidence.
Christian Horner’s latest statement in full
“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.
“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”
The Independent contacted Red Bull GmbH, Red Bull Racing’s parent company, for further comment to which they replied: “This is a private matter between Mr Horner and another and it would be inappropriate for Red Bull to comment on this.”
We’ll have all the latest news and developments in today’s live blog.