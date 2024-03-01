✕ Close Christian Horner breaks silence after being cleared of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'

Christian Horner is set to return to the F1 grid today after WhatsApps allegedly sent to a female colleague by the Red Bull team principal were leaked to the press yesterday afternoon.

Horner was cleared of an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague on Wednesday after a three-week internal investigation, but in a dramatic development, Horner was made to reiterate his denial of allegations made against him after WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked to senior figures in F1, other team principles and members of the media before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner responded with a firm statement and said: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.”

The Red Bull boss will be back in the spotlight for the start of qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix today, with the first race of the season taking place tomorrow.

