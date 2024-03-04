Christian Horner – latest: Jos Verstappen takes aim at Red Bull team principal after Bahrain Grand Prix
Team principal accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ before season opening race in Bahrain
Embattled Red Bull team principal Christian Horner returned to the Bahrain paddock without wife Geri on Saturday ahead of the first race of the 2024 F1 season and after hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly written by him to a female colleague were leaked.
He was cleared on Wednesday to continue in the role following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” by the F1 team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH. He has always denied the claims
But just 24 hours later, messages and a number of images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to 149 members of the F1 paddock– on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Horner’s wife, Geri, has arrived in Bahrain ahead of the race on Saturday and it is reported that she will be present on the pre-race grid.
Horner said: “I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.”

Christian Horner latest: Red Bull respond to Jos Verstappen comments
Formula One’s crisis-hit Red Bull team says it remains “united” after Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, claimed they are “in danger of being torn apart” if Christian Horner remains in his role.
A Red Bull Racing spokesperson told the PA news agency on Sunday: “There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing.”
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper after Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen Snr said: “There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position.
“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”