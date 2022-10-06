F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait on budget cap announcement as Max Verstappen eyes ‘perfect weekend’
The FIA delayed revealing which teams have complied with last year’s budget of $145million (£114m) ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.
The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday (10 October). It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday (6 October) those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.
Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton.
The situation will now continue beyond the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend following the delay, with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.
Follow F1 updates with the Independent ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix
F1 news: Max Verstappen reveals what he needs to win F1 world title in Japan
Max Verstappen insists he needs the “perfect weekend” at the Japanese Grand Prix if he is to claim his second F1 world title at Suzuka.
The Red Bull driver has won 11 of 17 races so far this season and has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc with just five Grands Prix remaining. The 25-year-old will win the World Championship this Sunday if he wins the race and sets the fastest lap, while a race win alone would secure the title if Leclerc finishes lower than second.
There are a possible 138 points available until the end of the season – five race wins at 25 points each, a fastest lap point at each and eight points for the sprint race winner in Sao Paulo.
Yet Verstappen admitted in the pre-race press conference that he wasn’t focused too much on permutations and instead was looking to simply perform to the best of his ability.
Max Verstappen reveals what he needs to win F1 world title in Japan
The Red Bull driver has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc with just five races remaining
F1 news: George Russell convinced Mercedes will have ‘complete car’ in 2023
George Russell is confident that Mercedes will craft a “more complete” car for the 2023 Formula 1 season after a shift of “philosophy” in development.
Russell has produced a series of strong performances in his first season in the Mercedes fold, but has struggled to regularly challenge Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is set to secure a second consecutive world title with several races to spare.
The 24-year-old British driver sits fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings, 33 points ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. Significant challenges with their W13 car mean that Mercedes are yet to win in 2022, with the team’s eight-year dominance of the Constructors’ Championship at an end. That has necessitated a shift of strategy and Russell has “every confidence” that he and his team will be more competitive next season.
“We have a philosophy that we’re going to be trying to adopt in our development and I’m very confident that is the correct one – but, equally, it doesn’t mean that we can necessarily achieve it,” said Russell after finishing 14th on an incident-plagued weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.
George Russell convinced Mercedes will have ‘complete car’ in 2023
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong first season at Mercedes but is yet to win in Formula 1
F1 news: ‘I’m not planning on going anywhere’: Lewis Hamilton could race for another five years
Lewis Hamilton has hinted he could race for another five years after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed the pair had recently spoken about his future. The seven-time world champion has one more year left of his Mercedes deal at the end of the current season.
Hamilton, 37, holds the record for the most wins, pole positions and podiums in Formula One history and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most drivers’ championships. But he appears to be far from finished, Wolff revealing last weekend that “we sat down and he says ‘look, I have another five years in me, how do you see that?’”
Asked ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix if that was his plan, Hamilton replied: “I haven’t spoken to him (Wolff) about his comments but I can’t say just yet. Possibly, yes, I’m feeling good. I love what I’m doing. We have a lot of work to do, a lot to achieve still. So I’m not planning on going anywhere, any time soon.”
Wolff hailed Hamilton as the “shining star on and off track” in F1 and it was with one eye on his future out of the car where the Briton explained why he wants to remain in the sport for well beyond an additional five years.
Lewis Hamilton hints he could race for another five years
The seven-time world champion has one more year left of his Mercedes deal at the end of the current season
F1 news: FIA findings and punishments could be ‘game over’ for F1 cost-cap
Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies emphasised the importance of the FIA findings and possible punishments for the future of F1’s budget cap.
“It is a very vital test for the cost cap,” Mekies said in Singapore. “And, as we said, if we don’t pass that test, it’s probably game over, because the implications are huge.
“Should we talk about penalties now? Probably not. I know it’s probably what the people in the grandstands want to see and we respect that. But in fact we are much earlier in the process than that.
“Probably an even more key aspect of it is, is there a breach? Do we agree on the entity of the breach and that, as a result, confirm the rule everybody is obeying?
“So, I think what is very much crucial now is that the FIA fully enforce rules as they are written now. And then after the penalties are a different matter.”
F1 news: Abu Dhabi rivalry ‘popping back up again’ as Horner and Wolff needle each other
Mark Webber believes that the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner is “popping back up again” as speculation continues about potential breaches of Formula 1’s budget cap.
The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals regularly clashed during the 2021 season throughout a closely-fought title rival between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
The Drivers’ Championship was eventually won in contentious circumstances by Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the ill-feeling between Wolff and Horner coming to a head during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the controversial intervention of former race director Michael Masi.
Relations between the pair and the two teams have been rather more cordial this season with Verstappen cruising to a second consecutive crown and Mercedes’ largely uncompetitive, but rumours that Red Bull may have breached the 2021 budget cap have inflamed tensions.
Wolff suggested ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that it was well known that Red Bull were being investigated over a breach, leading Horner to threaten legal action after what he described as “a completely unfounded allegation”.
F1 news: Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’
Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” as the FIA prepares to announce if any teams have breached the budget cap.
Rumours in the last week have suggested that two manufacturers may have exceeded the cost cap limit, with Red Bull and Aston Martin both denying speculation that they had overspent. Mercedes and Ferrari have said that they believe that one team has marginally breached the cap and another by a more significant figure.
The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that. But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously.
“It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.
“Let’s wait until Wednesday before making a judgement but, whatever amount we are talking about, it’s important to understand that even if it is four million, which falls into the category of what is considered a minor breach, four million is not minor.”
Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’
The FIA will issue certificates of budget cap compliance on Wednesday 5 October
F1 news: What Max Verstappen needs to clinch the F1 world title in Japan this weekend
Max Verstappen failed to claim his second world title in Singapore last weekend but his seventh-placed finish still means he is in prime position to wrap up the Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.
The 25-year-old has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings, with only the Ferrari man and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez (106 points behind) able to mathematically stop the Dutchman.
With the 2021 cost-cap saga being delayed to after this weekend’s Grand Prix, focus turns to action on track: here’s what Verstappen needs this weekend to wrap up a dominant title as F1 returns to Suzuka.
What Verstappen needs
Verstappen has won 11 races out of 17 this season and leads second-placed Leclerc by 104 points heading to Japan, the first of the five remaining races. There are a possible 138 points available until the end of the season – five race wins at 25 points each, a fastest lap point at each and eight points for the sprint race winner in Sao Paulo.
More below:
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton - ‘It’s imperative’ that any F1 budget-cap breaches are punished
Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.
The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday (10 October). It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday (6 October) those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.
Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton. The situation will now continue beyond the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend following the delay, with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.
“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said in Suzuka. “I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.”
Lewis Hamilton: ‘It’s imperative’ that any budget-cap breaches are punished
The FIA has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules
F1 news: Nyck de Vries gives update on F1 future for next season
Nyck de Vries has said that it is “not a given” that he ends up with a drive in Formula 1 for the 2023 season. De Vries, currently one of Mercedes’ reserve drivers, made his debut in F1 at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year for Williams, recording a commendable ninth-placed finish.
The 27-year-old may be in line for a more permanent place on the grid next season, with the Dutch driver heavily connected with a move to AlphaTauri that could allow Pierre Gasly to depart for Alpine. De Vries insists, though, that nothing is yet decided about his future, even if he is hopeful that the right “opportunity” will come up.
“It’s not a given,” De Vries, already a championship winner in Formula 2 and Formula E, told Sky Sports of a place on the 2023 grid.
“My appearance in Monza helped and boosted my reputation in a short time, but it’s not up to me to decide whether I should be in a car or not. I hope that time will come to me, and it will materialise in an opportunity. To get an opportunity in Formula 1 everything has to be right, and it’s very much about timing and momentum.”
Nyck de Vries gives update on F1 future for next season
The Dutch driver made his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix
F1 news: Aston Martin boss ‘surprised’ to be named in potential cost-cap breach
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes his team haven’t done anything “majorly wrong” with their finances ahead of the FIA’s findings surrounding F1’s 2021 cost-cap.
Aston were named, alongside Red Bull, as one of two reported teams to have failed to comply with last year’s budget of $145million (£114m).
“It’s a process where you give your submission, and then the FIA is analysing this, and comes back with questions,” Krack said in Singapore.
“And this process is still going on. So we don’t really know what will be the result. There is a discussion going on. We have questions about interpretation, they have questions about interpretation.
“And we were surprised to read our name in this thing. So, let’s see. We don’t think that we have done anything majorly wrong.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies