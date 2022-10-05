F1 LIVE: Budget cap verdict delayed as Red Bull wait anxiously
The FIA delay revealing which teams have complied with last year’s budget of $145million (£114m) with penalties possible for those who haven’t
Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.
The FIA was set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but an announcement at around 4pm BST confirmed that the report won’t be released until Monday - a day after the Japanese Grand Prix. The FIA said: “The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.”
In the build-up to Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, the team faced unproven claims that they went beyond that figure – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations.
Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Max Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.
Follow F1 updates live on The Independent as the FIA delay revealing their cost cap findings
F1 news: BREAKING - Red Bull forced to wait as FIA delay verdict on F1’s budget cap
The FIA have delayed announcing their findings on the 2021 F1 cost cap until Monday.
News was expected today regarding the verdict, with Red Bull and Aston Martin reported to have been in breach of last year’s $145m (£115m) budget.
However, as the clock ticked past midnight in Japan - where drivers and teams are gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend - the governing body confirmed they have pushed back the announcement to Monday, describing the process as “long and complex.”
The FIA said: “The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.” More below:
Red Bull forced to wait as FIA delay verdict on F1’s budget cap
News was expected today regarding the cost cap findings but the FIA have set a new date of Monday
F1 news: Red Bull’s reputation on the line today
As much as last year’s unparalleled spectacle in an F1 season for the ages was characterised by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fierce battles on track, accusations and rebuttals in the paddock from the bosses at centre-stage made for narratives equally as engrossing as the action on the road.
Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were at each other’s throats essentially from Silverstone last July all the way to Abu Dhabi and the controversy that concluded the 2021 melodrama. War of words, bordering on trash talk, epitomised the high-stake nature of what was at play as Red Bull hunted down the Mercedes juggernaut. The impact, in reality, was felt by Michael Masi’s fumbled judgement, which swung the title Verstappen’s way and, if nothing else, had bosses at Netflix salivating at the mouth.
This year, by contrast and amid Red Bull’s domination and Mercedes’ shortcomings, has been tame and timid. Until Singapore this past weekend, that is. Before Friday’s practice sessions at Marina Bay, murmurs of cost-cap breaches quickly spread around the paddock, with two teams rumoured to have fallen foul of F1’s inaugural year of financial measures in 2021: Red Bull and Aston Martin.
Wolff, notably downbeat this year given Mercedes’ race-by-race failings, did not need a second invitation. Like a predator waiting in the shadows, the Mercedes CEO came out firing: “It’s been weeks and months they’re [Red Bull] being investigated, so maybe he [Horner] doesn’t speak to his CFO.”
Wolff went on to emphasise how exceeding the $145m (£114m) budget for 2021 would have a subsequent impact and advantage for this year and beyond. The latest development on Monday suggests Wolff could U-turn on initial plans not to travel to Japan, with the fallout expected to engulf the pit lane in Suzuka later this week with the FIA set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply.
Upon hearing Wolff’s statements – and similar quotes from Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto – a seething Horner came out swinging: “The (comments from other teams) are hugely defamatory and we take umbrage to them. One can only assume it’s not coincidental that this is at a point where Max has his first strike at the world championship.”
Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to the paddock
Christian Horner was left fuming at Toto Wolff’s comments but Red Bull should be damned if they have fallen foul of financial regulations
F1 news: FIA statement in full...
“The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.
“As previously communicated, there has been significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and the FIA reiterates that until it is finalised, no further information will be provided.
“The FIA also reiterates that any suggestion that FIA personnel have disclosed sensitive information is equally baseless.”
More below:
Red Bull forced to wait as FIA delay verdict on F1’s budget cap
News was expected today regarding the cost cap findings but the FIA have set a new date of Monday
F1 news: Cost-cap UPDATE
So the big news is.... there is no news! There will be no budget cap update today!
The FIA says: “The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.”
So the new date for publishing the 2021 cost cap findings is Monday - a day after the Japanese Grand Prix.
All that anticipation...
F1 news: F1 managing director Ross Brawn in 2019: ‘breach financial rules, lose your championship’
Formula 1 managing director and ex-Ferrari boss Ross Brawn warned back in 2019 - at the official launch of the sport’s new financial model and cost-cap plans - that teams who “breached financial regulations will be losing their championship.”
Three years ago, at a press conference in Texas, Brawn said: ‘Financial regulations are the dramatic change in F1.
“We’ve tried for these in the past, and we’ve not been successful. I think the crucial thing about the financial regulations now is that they are part of the FIA regulations.
“So the sanctions for breaching financial regulations will be sporting penalties of some sort, depending on the severity of the breach.
“Whereas before we had the resource restriction, which was a gentlemen’s agreement between teams – well there’s not many gentlemen in the paddock I’m afraid, and that was a failure.
“But this has teeth. If you fraudulently breach the financial regulations, you will be losing your championship. So it has serious consequences if teams breach these regulations.”
F1 news: Toto Wolff labelled ‘sore loser’ for Red Bull accusations over budget cap
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has labelled Toto Wolff a “sore loser” after the Mercedes team principal criticised Red Bull for potentially breaking the budget cap. Wolff hit out at his rivals at the recent Singapore F1 after reports described how Christian Horner’s team broke the cap last year.
The 2021 season saw a controversial end with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s snatching the world championship from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the last few laps. Wolff’s comments has signalled to Schumacher that the team boss is not over the outcome of the season.
“No matter what comes out: for me, Toto Wolff, with his harsh criticism, is rather the sore loser who has not yet digested the fact that he lost the 2021 World Championship,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “I think that’s a shame. What is clear, however, is that the cost cap must be adhered to. If that wasn’t the case, then of course there must be a penalty.
“The basic structure has definitely been shaken.The FIA has to investigate itself, because it must not and cannot happen that something slips out. What is happening here is only damaging Formula 1 and only the world governing body itself can be to blame.”
F1 news: Cost-cap UPDATE
Still we wait for any news from the FIA, as we tick beyond 10:30pm in Japan where all the F1 teams and drivers are located ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix.
At 9:50am (BST) this morning, the FIA said it would update “regarding timelines for the financial regulations compliance process in the next couple of hours.” We are now beyond that point...
A reminder of what’s at play here:
Formula 1 installed the sport’s first-ever budget cap in 2021, set at $145m (£114m).
Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:
- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points
- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition
- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing
- Reduction of the cost cap
Major breach - overspend of more than 5%. Penalties could be:
- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points
- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition
- Suspension from an entire competition
- Exclusion from the Championship
- Reduction of the Cost Cap
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won last year’s World Championship by eight points to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
F1 news: FIA findings and punishments could be ‘game over’ for F1 cost-cap
Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies emphasised the importance of today’s FIA findings and possible punishments for the future of F1’s budget cap.
“It is a very vital test for the cost cap,” Mekies said in Singapore. “And, as we said, if we don’t pass that test, it’s probably game over, because the implications are huge.
“Should we talk about penalties now? Probably not. I know it’s probably what the people in the grandstands want to see and we respect that. But in fact we are much earlier in the process than that.
“Probably an even more key aspect of it is, is there a breach? Do we agree on the entity of the breach and that, as a result, confirm the rule everybody is obeying?
“So, I think what is very much crucial now is that the FIA fully enforce rules as they are written now. And then after the penalties are a different matter.”
F1 news: Aston Martin boss ‘surprised’ to be named in potential cost-cap breach
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes his team haven’t done anything “majorly wrong” with their finances ahead of the FIA’s findings surrounding F1’s 2021 cost-cap.
Aston were named, alongside Red Bull, as one of two reported teams to have failed to comply with last year’s budget of $145million (£114m).
“It’s a process where you give your submission, and then the FIA is analysing this, and comes back with questions,” Krack said in Singapore.
“And this process is still going on. So we don’t really know what will be the result. There is a discussion going on. We have questions about interpretation, they have questions about interpretation.
“And we were surprised to read our name in this thing. So, let’s see. We don’t think that we have done anything majorly wrong.”
F1 news: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese GP
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.
The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.
Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.
Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused Wolff of “hugely defamatory, fictitious claims”. The Red Bull team principal also threatened legal proceedings against Mercedes during a toxic weekend in Singapore.
The F1 circus now heads to Japan – a destination where Verstappen will take his second consecutive title with four rounds to spare if he wins and sets the fastest lap. In an interview with the PA news agency on Friday night, Wolff said it was his intention not to travel to Suzuka – missing his first race since 2019 and only his second in nine years amid the sport’s demanding schedule. But it is understood the Austrian, 50, could change his travel plans, depending on the FIA’s verdict.
Mercedes boss Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese GP amid cost-cap row
The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies