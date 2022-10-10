F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait anxiously with FIA budget cap announcement set to be today
The FIA are set to reveal which teams have complied with last year’s budget of $145m (£114m) with penalties possible for those who haven’t
Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.
The FIA were set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but confirmed that the report won’t be released until today - a day after Max Verstappen won his second world title in bizarre fashion after a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix.
Red Bull, who are on the verge of winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, face unproven claims that they went beyond that figure of £114m – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations. Aston Martin are the other team reported to have broken the cap.
Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.
Follow F1 updates live on The Independent as the FIA reveal their cost cap findings
F1 news: Abu Dhabi rivalry ‘popping back up again’ as Horner and Wolff needle each other
Mark Webber believes that the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner is “popping back up again” as speculation continues about potential breaches of Formula 1’s budget cap.
The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals regularly clashed during the 2021 season throughout a closely-fought title rival between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
The Drivers’ Championship was eventually won in contentious circumstances by Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the ill-feeling between Wolff and Horner coming to a head during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the controversial intervention of former race director Michael Masi.
Relations between the pair and the two teams have been rather more cordial this season with Verstappen cruising to a second consecutive crown and Mercedes’ largely uncompetitive, but rumours that Red Bull may have breached the 2021 budget cap have inflamed tensions.
Wolff suggested ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that it was well known that Red Bull were being investigated over a breach, leading Horner to threaten legal action after what he described as “a completely unfounded allegation”.
Abu Dhabi rivalry ‘popping back up again’ between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff
The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals have clashed over speculation about budget cap breaches
F1 news: Christian Horner “very confident” Red Bull are within the budget cap
Horner told BBC Radio 4 this morning: “We’re very confident we’re within the cap and within those financial regulations.
“So we’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams. We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out.
“Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”
F1 news: Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to F1 paddock ahead of cost-cap findings
*As much as last year’s unparalleled spectacle in an F1 season for the ages was characterised by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fierce battles on track, accusations and rebuttals in the paddock from the bosses at centre-stage made for narratives equally as engrossing as the action on the road.
Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were at each other’s throats essentially from Silverstone last July all the way to Abu Dhabi and the controversy that concluded the 2021 melodrama. War of words, bordering on trash talk, epitomised the high-stake nature of what was at play as Red Bull hunted down the Mercedes juggernaut. The impact, in reality, was felt by Michael Masi’s fumbled judgement, which swung the title Verstappen’s way and, if nothing else, had bosses at Netflix salivating at the mouth.
This year, by contrast and amid Red Bull’s domination and Mercedes’ shortcomings, has been tame and timid. Until Singapore this past weekend, that is.
Before Friday’s practice sessions at Marina Bay, murmurs of cost-cap breaches quickly spread around the paddock, with two teams rumoured to have fallen foul of F1’s inaugural year of financial measures in 2021: Red Bull and Aston Martin.
Wolff, notably downbeat this year given Mercedes’ race-by-race failings, did not need a second invitation. Like a predator waiting in the shadows, the Mercedes CEO came out firing: “It’s been weeks and months they’re [Red Bull] being investigated, so maybe he [Horner] doesn’t speak to his CFO.”
*Written last week
Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to the paddock
Christian Horner was left fuming at Toto Wolff’s comments but Red Bull should be damned if they have fallen foul of financial regulations
F1 news: Max Verstappen odds!
Max Verstappen specials
To equal Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s world title record (7): Evens
To win eight F1 Championship titles: 5/4
2023 F1 season winner
Max Verstappen: 4/6
Lewis Hamilton: 5/1
Odds provided by Betfair
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton - ‘It’s imperative’ that any F1 budget-cap breaches are punished
Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.
The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday (10 October). It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday (6 October) those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.
Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton. The situation will now continue beyond the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend following the delay, with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.
“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said in Suzuka.
“I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.”
Lewis Hamilton: ‘It’s imperative’ that any budget-cap breaches are punished
The FIA has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules
F1 news: Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’ in cost-cap row
Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” as the FIA prepares to announce if any teams have breached the budget cap.
Rumours in the last week have suggested that two manufacturers may have exceeded the cost cap limit, with Red Bull and Aston Martin both denying speculation that they had overspent.
Mercedes and Ferrari have said that they believe that one team has marginally breached the cap and another by a more significant figure. The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that.
But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously. “It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.
Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’
The FIA will issue certificates of budget cap compliance on Wednesday 5 October
F1 news: Red Bull wait anxiously with budget cap results set to be revealed by the FIA
Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.
The FIA were set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but confirmed that the report won’t be released until today - a day after Max Verstappen won his second world title in bizarre fashion after a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix.
Red Bull, who are on the verge of winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, face unproven claims that they went beyond that figure of £114m – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations. Aston Martin are the other team reported to have broken the cap.
Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.
F1 news: Max Verstappen wins second world title ahead of cost-cap findings
One day, Max Verstappen might just win a world title in routine Formula 1 fashion: he finishes the race and passes the point of no return. And it’d be accurate to ascertain that, judging by his utter dominance this year, that time will come. Yet the procession that was his 2022 championship triumph concluded in a manner that was as intoxicating as it was infuriating – for all involved.
While Verstappen’s thrillingly controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi sealed a maiden title which was followed by question marks and, ultimately, verification, this year’s worked contrariwise at the end of a sodden, chaotic and plot-holed Japanese Grand Prix. Come the chequered flag, and even the post-race interview, the Red Bull man believed he would have to wait two weeks for his crowning moment in Austin.
Yet as news filtered in, Verstappen was indeed victor ludorum. Charles Leclerc – needing to finish second – had been given a five-second penalty after going off-track at the final chicane and gaining an advantage as he stayed ahead of Sergio Perez, gifting the prize to a disbelieving Dutchman.
However, anarchy reigned still: did this shortened 28-lap race fill the quota for full points? “Are you sure?” asked a confused Verstappen. But as the light of day turned in an instant to the dead of night, FIA confirmation allowed Red Bull to bask in their 14th victory – Verstappen’s 12th – of a season which Christian Horner described as “beyond all our dreams”.
A new era is dawning as Max Verstappen claims second world title amid chaos in Japan
Verstappen’s win and title-clinching moment at Suzuka was shrouded in confusion on a day of mayhem where the main event could have been of a tragic nature
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies