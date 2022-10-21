F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes strong showing in FP2 at United States GP
Follow all the action in second practice at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas
Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.
The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.
Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.
The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed. But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.
“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Follow F1 updates at the United States GP - FP2 started at 11pm (BST).
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: 30 minutes to go in FP2!
Still a top-three of Leclerc, Bottas and Ricciardo - with Sainz and Schumacher still occupying the top-five.
All the cars are now on their test runs with the Pirelli 2023 tyres - with their long runs meaning that the times being set are pretty far from affecting the standings!
However, Max Verstappen’s car is broken and while Red Bull fix their car, the two-time world champion has bumped into a certain Brad Pitt on the pitwall! Every cloud, eh...
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: 30 minutes gone in FP2!
Pretty smooth half-an-hour of running so far - Charles Leclerc is top of the pile, with Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo second and third respectively. Worth pointing out that those three are not on Pirelli 2023 tyres as they didn’t run in FP1, which may well explain their positioning...
Carlos Sainz is fourth, with Mick Schumacher completing the top-five. 5-10: Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Perez
George Russell struggling down in 13th at the moment...
F1 practice: FP2 is underway!
A reminder that it is a 90-minute second practice session this evening - Pirelli are testing their tyres for 2023 and in order to extract as much data as possible, the session has been extended by half-an-hour.
Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen all back in the car after stepping away for rookies in FP1.
Can Carlos Sainz back up his strong showing in FP1 - and what about five-time winner at COTA Lewis Hamilton?
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: Budget cap rules ‘need tightening up’ after Red Bull breach, says Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle insists F1’s budget cap rules need “tightening up” in the wake of Red Bull’s “minor financial breach” as revealed last Monday.
Red Bull, who have won last year’s and this year’s Drivers Championship with Max Verstappen, say they’re “surprised and disappointed” after the FIA found they were guilty of an overspend of the 2021 cost cap.
Their punishment is yet to be determined, with the options ranging from a fine to points deductions. Aston Martin were also found guilty of a procedural breach, as were Red Bull. Yet Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 driver Brundle believes the 5% overspend margin - when a breach goes from minor to major - is still too much and the rules need to be “rigid.”
“What seems crazy to me is that a minor breach can be up to 5% overspend on the cost cap at 7 million,” he said on Sky’s Any Driven Monday show.
“We know that’s a massive upgrade on a car, maybe even a B-spec for some teams. So that needs tightening up for starters, because what’s the point in having 140 million, whatever the number ends up being, and then having this five percent variance?”
F1 budget cap rules ‘need tightening up’ after Red Bull breach, says Martin Brundle
Red Bull were found guilty of a ‘minor financial breach’ but Brundle says the 5% overspend margin is too high
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: Lando Norris insists he would beat Lewis Hamilton if they were team-mates
Lando Norris believes he could beat Lewis Hamilton if the pair were Formula 1 team-mates in the future.
The McLaren driver, who signed a lucrative new deal with the Woking-based team at the start of the year until 2025, is currently seventh in the 2022 Drivers Standings, 79 points behind Hamilton in sixth.
Hamilton, who is yet to win a race this year in a frustrating year for Mercedes, has a good relationship with compatriot Norris, often praising his driving skills on team radio.
Yet Norris - coming to the end of his fourth season in F1 and 15 years Hamilton’s junior - insists he could beat the seven-time world champion if they were team-mates in the same car.
Ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix, asked the question directly in a video for British GQ, Norris said: “That’s a tough question - I’ve got to say yes.
“By no means would it be easy. Lewis is one of the greatest ever. But if you want to do well, you’ve got to believe you’re better than the rest.”
Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap
Red Bull are one of the teams that could be punished if they are found to have breached the rules
F1 news - US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.
The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.
Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.
The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed.
But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.
“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I am just focused on doing the best job I can, and what they have done is done. I am looking forward, and looking at how I can win another world championship.”
Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
The former world champion has told Formula One’s governing body that the team must not escape breaking the financial rules
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes can ‘fight back’ next season
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hopes his team can “fight back” next season after a disappointing year for the once-dominant team.
Toto Wolff’s team are yet to win a race this season after troubles with their car hampering their progress. Hamilton is used to being in the title fight with seven world titles with Mercedes but he has had to help the team iron out the creases in 2022.
“I’m behind in points, but it’s the bigger picture,” he told Sky Sports. “I hope that that work will impact us better for not only the remaining races this year, but into next year, in terms of where we steer, because I’m a part of that rudder, in terms of steering us in the direction.
“I hope so much that we can fight back next year, and we just have to speak it, and work it, into existence.”
The fighting talk comes from Hamilton who is targeting a record eighth world title after losing out on the historic feat last season to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
And the defiance around the team’s dominance does not stop with Hamilton as Wolff has warned teams Mercedes will be back to their best in 2023.
Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes can ‘fight back’ next season
Hamilton is targeting an eighth world title
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: Red Bull cost cap breach ‘constitutes cheating’, says McLaren boss
McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA. Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.
The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit.” The FIA will now decide on a penalty - ranging from a fine to points deductions - and McLaren CEO Brown insists Christian Horner’s team should be penalised both financially and on track/in car development.
“Any team who have overspent have gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development,” he writes, in a letter seen by the BBC and sent to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“The overspend breach, and possibly the procedural breaches, constitute cheating by offering a significant advantage across technical, sporting and financial regulations.
“The FIA has run an extremely thorough, collaborative and open process. We have even been given a one-year dress rehearsal (in 2020), with ample opportunity to seek any clarification if details were unclear. So, there is no reason for any team to now say they are surprised.”
“The bottom line is any team who has overspent has gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development. We don’t feel a financial penalty alone would be a suitable penalty for an overspend breach or a serious procedural breach. There clearly needs to be a sporting penalty in these instances, as determined by the FIA.”
Red Bull cost cap breach ‘constitutes cheating’, says McLaren boss
Red Bull await their penalty after a ‘minor financial breach’ of the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: FIA admits error with Pierre Gasly’s tractor near-miss at Japanese GP and changes rules
Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, has changed its rules after admitting it made a mistake in sending out a crane at the rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix.
French driver Pierre Gaslysaid he could have been killed after he narrowly missed the tractor deployed to recover Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.
The FIA launched an investigation into the grisly incident – and while it maintained the correct procedures were followed as laid out at the time – the recovery vehicle should not have entered the circuit as Gasly attempted to catch the rest of the pack in safety car conditions.
The FIA concluded that a recovery vehicle will no longer be allowed on the track until all the drivers are grouped behind the safety car.
Gasly’s near miss came eight years after Frenchman Jules Bianchi crashed into a recovery vehicle in Japan. He died from his injuries nine months later.
FIA admits error with Gasly’s tractor near-miss at Japanese GP and changes rules
French driver Gasly said he could have been killed after a close shave with a truck on track
F1 practice - US Grand Prix: Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget ca
Lando Norris has added his name to a growing list of Formula One drivers calling for a “hefty penalty” for teams who break the budget cap – claiming they would benefit for years to come from any infringement.
Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined. The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that.
When asked if punishment needed to be swift and severe, the McLaren driver replied: “Of course. I think because teams are trying to find and trying to be as efficient as possible with every single thing that they do, any small amount over is, in any part of Formula One, maybe not huge, but depending on what it is, a big advantage.”
“Considering there has been such a rule implied to make things a bit more comparable for everyone, give all teams a better chance at fighting, then it’s just an unfair stat within the performance of Formula One. There should be a pretty hefty penalty for whoever does cross the line.”
Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap
Red Bull are one of the teams that could be punished if they are found to have breached the rules
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies