McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA.

Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.

The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit” - with the issue set to be the hot topic of conversation at this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

The FIA will now decide on a penalty - ranging from a fine to points deductions - and McLaren CEO Brown insists Christian Horner’s team should be penalised both financially and on track/in car development.

“Any team who have overspent have gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development,” he writes, in a letter seen by the BBC and sent to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The overspend breach, and possibly the procedural breaches, constitute cheating by offering a significant advantage across technical, sporting and financial regulations.”