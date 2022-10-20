F1 LIVE: Red Bull face the music at United States GP after budget cap breach
Follow all the updates after Red Bull’s budget cap breach and ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas
McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA.
Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.
The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit” - with the issue set to be the hot topic of conversation at this weekend’s US Grand Prix.
The FIA will now decide on a penalty - ranging from a fine to points deductions - and McLaren CEO Brown insists Christian Horner’s team should be penalised both financially and on track/in car development.
“Any team who have overspent have gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development,” he writes, in a letter seen by the BBC and sent to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The overspend breach, and possibly the procedural breaches, constitute cheating by offering a significant advantage across technical, sporting and financial regulations.”
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”
Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points.
Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.
But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement on Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in the past, extreme violations of the regulations were punished very mildly by the FIA.”
“I don’t want to say too much, just this much,” he told F1-Insider. “We still believe that we didn’t break the cost cap rule at all.”
“As I said we are still not aware of any guilt, which is why discussions with the FIA are still ongoing. But rumours Max could lose his World title in 2021, for example, are complete nonsense. The past has shown that even extreme violations of the regulations were punished very mildly by the FIA.”
Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.
Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined. The situation will now progress with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.
“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said before the findings were revealed.
“I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.”
“There’s different numbers and different things being said here and there, so I was expecting those results to come out yesterday.
“I would like to think that if it’s been delayed it’s because it’s been taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammed [bin Sulayem, FIA president] is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport, I hope. I think it would be bad for the sport if action wasn’t taken if there was a breach, but I don’t know if there is so I’ll wait.”
Lando Norris has added his name to a growing list of Formula One drivers calling for a “hefty penalty” for teams who break the budget cap – claiming they would benefit for years to come from any infringement.
Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined. The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that.
When asked if punishment needed to be swift and severe, the McLaren driver replied: “Of course. I think because teams are trying to find and trying to be as efficient as possible with every single thing that they do, any small amount over is, in any part of Formula One, maybe not huge, but depending on what it is, a big advantage.”
“Considering there has been such a rule implied to make things a bit more comparable for everyone, give all teams a better chance at fighting, then it’s just an unfair stat within the performance of Formula One. There should be a pretty hefty penalty for whoever does cross the line.”
It is the story which everyone in F1 is talking about: Red Bull have been found guilty of breaching the 2021 cost cap.
We now await a punishment from the FIA - but what have Red Bull done wrong? Why was the cost cap introduced, what costs are included and what options are now open to Red Bull?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is the F1 cost cap?
Formula 1’s cost-cap measures were brought in last year to reduce the lavish spending of big teams - sometimes upwards of $400million - in order to narrow the field and increase the competitiveness of the championship, enabling smaller teams to compete in an even environment.
The other key aspect was to be in keeping with F1’s target of sustainability, with the cap working to limit the amount of money an F1 team can spend in any year to encourage financial-sustainability.
More below:
Christian Horner said he was “very confident” in Red Bull’s submission - as the team celebrated Verstappen’s second world title following a bizarre end to a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix - before the FIA’s findings last Monday.
“We’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams.,” Horner told BBC Radio 4. “We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out. Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”
Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach ranged from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.
Red Bull added in their statement after the results were published: “We need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.
“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”
Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” with the budget cap row. Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined.
The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that. But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously.
“It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.
“Let’s wait until Wednesday before making a judgement but, whatever amount we are talking about, it’s important to understand that even if it is four million, which falls into the category of what is considered a minor breach, four million is not minor.”
McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA. Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.
The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit.” The FIA will now decide on a penalty - ranging from a fine to points deductions - and McLaren CEO Brown insists Christian Horner’s team should be penalised both financially and on track/in car development.
“Any team who have overspent have gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development,” he writes, in a letter seen by the BBC and sent to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“The overspend breach, and possibly the procedural breaches, constitute cheating by offering a significant advantage across technical, sporting and financial regulations.
“The FIA has run an extremely thorough, collaborative and open process. We have even been given a one-year dress rehearsal (in 2020), with ample opportunity to seek any clarification if details were unclear. So, there is no reason for any team to now say they are surprised.”
“The bottom line is any team who has overspent has gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development. We don’t feel a financial penalty alone would be a suitable penalty for an overspend breach or a serious procedural breach. There clearly needs to be a sporting penalty in these instances, as determined by the FIA.
Last Monday’s announcement from the FIA found that Red Bull were the only team to go over the budget cap in the 2021 season - the same year Max Verstappen controversially won the driver’s championship.
The sport’s governing body found that Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas had all complied with the rule, Aston Martin were guilty of a procedural breach whilst Red Bull breached the procedural and minor overspend limits.
Red Bull now face a penalty - still to be determined by the FIA. This is what could happen to the team:
Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:
- Public reprimand
- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points
- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition
- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing
- Reduction of the cost cap
Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers Championship by eight points
