F1: Is Dutch Grand Prix on TV today
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen delivered the goods in front of 105,000 orange-clad fans by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen’s preparations for qualifying were dealt a blow when he missed a large chunk of practice on Friday following a gearbox failure.
But the world champion came up with a lap when it mattered most to see off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds and claim the 17th pole of his career on his seemingly unstoppable march towards the championship.
Carlos Sainz took third, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who spun in the closing stages, finished fifth. George Russell was sixth. Verstappen headed into qualifying having failed to top any of the three practice sessions in Zandvoort, the coastal town 25 miles west of Amsterdam.
But the championship leader, 93 points clear of Perez and 98 points ahead of Leclerc in the standings, took pole with his final throw of the dice to the delight of his home crowd. Hamilton’s Mercedes team are in much better shape than a week ago in Belgium with the short, twisty Zandvoort track better suited to their machinery.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the Dutch Grand Prix race?
Sunday 4 September
- Race: 2pm (BST)
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 12:30pm. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Sergio Perez
6. George Russell
7. Lando Norris
8. Mick Schumacher
9. Yuki Tsuonda
10. Lance Stroll
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Guanyu Zhou
15. Alex Albon
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Daniel Ricciardo
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Sebastian Vettel
20. Nicholas Latifi
Driver championship
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 284 points
2. Sergio Perez - 191 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 186 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 171 points
5. George Russell - 170 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points
7. Lando Norris - 76 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 64 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 51 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Lance Stroll - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
