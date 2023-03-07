F1 news – latest: Lewis Hamilton contract talks put on hold as Mercedes look to change course
Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix after Max Verstappen cruises to victory and Fernando Alonso claimed stunning podium – but Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their car concept in order to be comeptitive
Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 future is set to be put on hold as Mercedes attempt to resolve their miserable start to the new season.
Hamilton finished fifth at the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – 51 seconds behind runaaway race winner Max Verstappen – with team-mate George Russell seventh. The seven-time world champion’s contract expires at the end of the season, and speculation is rife that he could stall on a new deal if Mercedes fail to reverse their slump.
Asked if the Silver Arrows will put a Plan B in place if Hamilton does not commit to an extension, amongst other things involving the team’s car philosophy, team principal Toto Wolff said: “There is no point talking about the driver situation for 2024. That is far too early. We have to all push in the same direction, the drivers, engineers and management, rather the throwing in the towel. We have never done that and we will not do that now.”
Speaking in the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton, 38, said only a catastrophe would prevent him from extending his stay with Mercedes. But his comments came before he hit the track and the extent of his team’s troubles were exposed. George Russell added, rather chillingly, post-race that he believes Red Bull should win every race this season.
F1 news – latest: George Russell makes chilling prediction at Bahrain Grand Prix
George Russell summed up the mood in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday night when he chillingly predicted Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team will win all 23 races this year.
Defending world champion Verstappen picked up where he left off with a crushing display to take the chequered flag at Formula One’s season opener in Sakhir, crossing the line 11 seconds clear of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.
As Verstappen dominated, 41-year-old Fernando Alonso provided the spark to a tame race as he duelled with old foe Lewis Hamilton to claim the final spot on the podium. Hamilton finished fifth.
But Alonso, albeit in a rejuvenated Aston Martin, took the chequered flag nearly 40 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 51 adrift.
“Red Bull have got this championship sewn up and I don’t think anybody will be fighting with them this year,” said Russell, who finished seventh on a sobering evening for Mercedes.
F1: George Russell makes chilling prediction at Bahrain Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Russell admitted after the season opener in Bahrain that his team are ‘a long way behind’
F1 news – latest: Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports after Red Bull’s one-two finish at the Bahrain GP:
“It’s been an incredible weekend. The drivers were just fantastic, the deg was less than the others. Checo losing out at the start, he had some work to do, he got the pass.
“It’s only a sample of one, it’s a great start for us. We’ve done it in the best possible way. It was a good first race for us.
“When you’ve got pace in the car and deg under control, you’ve got options. Ferrari were unlucky with Charles, we need to see Jeddah. Let’s reserve judgement until a few races.
“Max was probably less happy with the car from the test than Checo. It’s great to have both guys fighting for fine margins. Important to get some good points in early.”
F1 news – latest: Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP
Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” as the team reveal they are set to change course just one race into the new Formula 1 season.
Mercedes decided to stick with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design this year despite a troubled 2022 in which they only won a single race and finished third in the Constructors’ Championship.
However, after a tricky testing period, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix saw Mercedes lose around a second-a-lap compared to the victorious Red Bulls out in front, while a rejuvenated Aston Martin also had more pace than Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
As such, team boss Toto Wolff says the team will have to change their philosophy if they want to be competitive and Rosberg – who won his World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes before retiring – has concerns about how quickly Mercedes can reverse their fortunes in an era of cost-cap.
The 2023 budget cap is set at £111m.
Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP
Mercedes struggled at the season-opening race and Toto Wolff says they will have to alter their car philosophy already
F1 news – latest: How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.
The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.
Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.
Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:
How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium
The Silverstone-based team have spent big under the leadership of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
F1 news – latest: Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Never mind waiting for the first race of the Formula 1 season. A weekend of testing, three practice sessions and qualifying in Bahrain has told Toto Wolff everything he needed to know.
No sandbagging. No magic fix. No hiding. Mere hours into the 2023 campaign the Mercedes boss – once the unflappable executive titan of the sport – cut a despondent figure speaking to the press in the late hours on Saturday. Acknowledging that his team’s persistence, bordering on stubbornness, had been a mistake, he revealed a change of tack is already in the pipeline.
Speaking after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively, the Austrian stated: “I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually.
“We gave it our best go over the winter and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic and ask what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races.”
As sporting U-turns go, this is pretty seismic. Race weekend No 1 of 23: rip it up and start over.
Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their approach already after falling behind Aston Martin at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix – yet at what point could a ‘Plan B’ car realistically come to fruition?
Lewis Hamilton talks on back burner as Mercedes focus on reversing slow start
Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One future is set to be put on hold as Mercedes attempt to resolve their miserable start to the new season.
Hamilton finished fifth at the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – 51 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen – with team-mate George Russell seventh. The seven-time world champion’s contract expires at the end of the season, and speculation is rife that he could stall on a new deal if Mercedes fail to reverse their slump.
Asked if the Silver Arrows will put a Plan B in place if Hamilton does not commit to an extension, team principal Toto Wolff said: “There is no point talking about the driver situation for 2024.
“That is far too early. We have to all push in the same direction, the drivers, engineers and management, rather the throwing in the towel. We have never done that and we will not do that now.”
Speaking in the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton, 38, said only a catastrophe would prevent him from extending his stay with Mercedes. But his comments came before he hit the track and the extent of his team’s troubles were exposed.
