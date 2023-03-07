✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 future is set to be put on hold as Mercedes attempt to resolve their miserable start to the new season.

Hamilton finished fifth at the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – 51 seconds behind runaaway race winner Max Verstappen – with team-mate George Russell seventh. The seven-time world champion’s contract expires at the end of the season, and speculation is rife that he could stall on a new deal if Mercedes fail to reverse their slump.

Asked if the Silver Arrows will put a Plan B in place if Hamilton does not commit to an extension, amongst other things involving the team’s car philosophy, team principal Toto Wolff said: “There is no point talking about the driver situation for 2024. That is far too early. We have to all push in the same direction, the drivers, engineers and management, rather the throwing in the towel. We have never done that and we will not do that now.”

Speaking in the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton, 38, said only a catastrophe would prevent him from extending his stay with Mercedes. But his comments came before he hit the track and the extent of his team’s troubles were exposed. George Russell added, rather chillingly, post-race that he believes Red Bull should win every race this season.

Follow the latest news in Formula 1 with The Independent