F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE: FP2 results and standings with Lewis Hamilton fastest in Montreal
Follow live Formula 1 reaction from practice at the Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field take to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time this weekend
The Formula 1 paddock heads to Montreal next for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen won his third race in a row with a cruise of a victory in Spain last time out, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
It was an improved weekend in Barcelona for Mercedes though, with their revamped car showing improvements as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came home second and third respectively. There was disappointment for Fernando Alonso though, who only finished seventh, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in 11th. Verstappen won last year’s race in Montreal, seeing off Carlos Sainz in second.
FP1 on Friday was abandoned early on due to a CCTV issue at the track, while Lewis Hamilton was fastest in second practice later in the day.
Follow live coverage from the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent - FP2 now starts at 9:30pm (BST).
Lewis Hamilton after coming home first in FP2:
“Car was OK. Bumpiest circuit we’ve been on for a long time. Strange day. Felt really bad for all the fans out there. We haven’t had an hour-and-a-half for a long time so I felt the time wasn’t used optimally.
“The track is mega. Car didn’t feel bad, definitely have some work to do. Not the greatest not the worst. We’ve got to improve our ride control and we’ll be alright.
“Massively better than last year, overall the car is a step forwards. i love the rain, try and have fun tomorrow.”
FP2 LEADERBOARD
FP2 finished!
A few cars are giving the wet running a go at the end of FP2, with the track now extremely damp.
“Good weather for ducks,” remarks Valtteri Bottas!
That’s that then for all the running on Friday!
Correction: rain shower has just hit the track!
Cars are all coming in now, with around four minutes to go, as a heavy rain shower hits the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve!
Rain has just missed the circuit in Montreal!
It’s extremely gusty in Montreal... but it’s not raining!
It has been declared, bizarrely, a wet track and about half the grid are on intermediate tyres!
That means it should be it for competitive laps - here’s the current top-10:
1-10: Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Alonso, Leclerc, Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Stroll, Gasly
Lewis Hamilton goes fastest in FP2!
Mercedes one-two at the top of the standings with 25 minutes left of FP2!
Lewis Hamilton is first with a 1:13:718, with George Russell 0.027 secs down on his team-mate.
Carlos Sainz is in third, 0.125 secs down on Hamilton, with Fernando Alonso in fourth - 0.326 secs down.
5-10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Stroll, Gasly.
Rain expected in five minutes...
Latest on Ocon’s situation:
Alpine statement: “Esteban stopped the car as a precaution due to a suspected loss of water pressure on his car.
“The team will investigate the cause after the session.”
FP2 back underway - again!
Esteban Ocon’s car quickly moved out of the way and now the 18 cars without issues are, more or less, all back out on track.
Lewis Hamilton goes sixth-fastest in his first run on soft tyres, five-tenths off Carlos Sainz up top - with the Spaniard taking first from Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc (+0.250 secs)
RED FLAG!
No sooner had we got underway...
The Alpine of Esteban Ocon has stopped just past turn 9, stranded!
Not sure what the issue is... it was a driveshaft for his team-mate Pierre Gasly earlier.
“Stop the car, stop the car,” the Frenchman is told over team radio.
FP2 resumes!
Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas has been rolled back into the pits and we’re back underway in FP2.
Around 50 minutes left: most cars now putting the fresh soft tyres on for some flying laps...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies