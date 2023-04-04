F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton hits back after Max Verstappen first lap criticism
F1 news and reaction after a hectic Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne which saw Max Verstappen win, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso finish on the podium and fans enter the track before the end of the race
Lewis Hamilton has hit back after Max Verstappen insisted the Mercedes driver didn’t follow the rules after his first-lap overtake at the Australian Grand Prix.
Having lost first place to George Russell at the start of Sunday’s chaotic and entertaining race in Melbourne, eventual race winner Verstappen then dropped to third after Hamilton bolted down the inside of the Red Bull at turn 3 at Albert Park.
The Red Bull driver voiced his displeasure at the incident after the race, saying “it’s quite clear in the rules what you’re allowed to do on the outside, but clearly it’s not followed,” yet Hamilton struck back, stating: “He braked early and I braked late and I was fully up the inside and I think we both left space for each other. I didn’t run him off the road and he didn’t turn in on me. So we didn’t touch and that’s racing.”
Elsewhere, a British F1 fan tells of how he was hit by a piece of car debris in Melbourne, Verstappen criticises race control for the chaotic ending to Sunday’s race and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was raging with the stewards after a five-second penalty saw him miss out on points.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after the Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton delivers reality check after ‘remarkable’ Australian Grand Prix result
Lewis Hamilton hailed a “remarkable” podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix after admitting he is still struggling to get to grips with his Mercedes car.
Hamilton finished second to race winner Max Verstappen in a chaotic race in Melbourne despite continuing to feel “uncomfortable” and being unable to “connect” with his Mercedes.
The result was Hamilton’s best result of the season as the 37-year-old was able to hold off the challenge of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso to finish second on the podium.
And there appeared to be further encouraging signs for Mercedes with George Russell fighting at the front of the race before his hopes were dashed by engine failure.
Hamilton’s second place finish extended his streak of 17 seasons with a podium but the seven-time champion delivered a reality check as he discussed how far Mercedes still need to go to challenge Verstappen and Red Bull.
Hamilton finished second in Melbourne with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso also on the podium after a chaotic race
Lando Norris speaks out against late red flags and standing starts
“I kind of hate it. I don’t like the restarts. I guess, maybe in the first quarter of the race, I understand it,” the McLaren driver said.
“(In) the second half, and especially with four laps to go, I feel like you ruin a lot of things. And I don’t feel like it’s fair for a lot of people who have done a good job and they get taken out.
“We come all the way to Australia, but it’s so much hard work to drive 56, 55 laps perfectly. And, because they try and put on a show, you just get unlucky, and everything can get taken away from you all of a sudden.
“So I just think that side of it, I just think it needs a small rethink.”
Timeline of chaos: How the Australian Grand Prix unfolded
Three red flags, eight DNFs and a bizarre finish to one of the most extraordinary races in Formula One history. Here is how the Australian Grand Prix unfolded.
The grid
Max Verstappen starts on pole ahead of the Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso starts fourth, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz sixth, and their teammates Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc are seventh and eighth. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez starts from the pitlane after engine troubles in qualifying.
Lap 1/58: Mercedes burst past Verstappen as Leclerc crashes out
George Russell takes the lead, taking Max Verstappen down the inside into turn 1, and then Lewis Hamilton does the same down into turn 4. But Charles Leclerc is taken out of the race by Lance Stroll! The safety car emerges. Verstappen complains over team radio that Hamilton “pushed him off the track” but there is no investigation into the incident.
Lap 7/58: Albon crashes out of the race — red flag 🚩
Alex Albon is going along nicely in sixth when he loses control and crashes out. Another safety car needed.
Russell pits as Hamilton stays out and leads, though the seven-time world champion is not happy. “This has put me at a massive disadvantage,” Hamilton tells his team. But he’s wrong as the red flag comes out due to gravel on the track, suspending the race and sending everyone to the garage where they can change their tyres, and it means Russell has slid back to first to seventh for no good reason. The race restarts from the grid and Hamilton maintains the lead.
P1-10: Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Stroll, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris, Piastri.
A wild race in Melbourne saw three red flags and multiple crashes before Max Verstappen evetually emerged the winner
FULL CLASSIFICATION at Australian Grand Prix
1) Max Verstappen (25 points)
2) Lewis Hamilton (18 points)
3) Fernando Alonso (15 points)
4) Lance Stroll (12 points)
5) Sergio Perez (10 points + 1 point, fastest lap)
6) Lando Norris (8 points)
7) Nico Hulkenberg (6 points)
8) Oscar Piastri (4 points)
9) Zhou Guanyu (2 points)
10) Yuki Tsunoda (1 point)
11) Valtteri Bottas
12) Carlos Sainz
13) Pierre Gasly - DNF
14) Esteban Ocon - DNF
15) Nyck de Vries - DNF
16) Logan Sargeant - DNF
17) Kevin Magnussen - DNF
18) George Russell - DNF
19) Alex Albon - DNF
20) Charles Leclerc - DNF
Toto Wolff insists clarity is needed from F1 and the FIA after Australian GP confusion
The Mercedes team principal, speaking after the chaotic race in Melbourne, insists clear reasoning from race control must be published for each race-changing decision.
“Both red flags we didn’t see coming,” he said. “Restarts are a great entertainment factor, but we need to understand going forward when a red flag is being put out and when it is a safety car or a VSC. For those incidents you could have applied either.
“Formula One is so successful because it is sport and we follow the rulebook and that gives great entertainment, as long as it is clear how it is being interpreted. Whether you call a VSC or a safety car or you red-flag it, as long as we understand in terms of us being able to plan and in having the same rules for everyone, then that is OK.”
“We just need to define what it is,” said Wolff. “Restarts are mega, but when they come as a surprise and you can’t really understand, then maybe not so much. I am generally in favour of making great entertainment, but the rulebook of the sport is the key DNA so let us define together what is a safety car, what is a VSC and what is a red flag.”
Lewis Hamilton in disbelief after fans climb fence and enter track at Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton was in a state of disbelief after a group of fans climbed the perimeter fence and forged a way onto the circuit before the end of Sunday’s chaotic Australian Grand Prix.
A hectic and entertaining race, won by Max Verstappen, saw an F1 record of three red flags thrown and carnage ensue at the end of the race, with fans climbing the perimeter fencing and a group making their way inside the fence too as fast-moving cars sped past them on the circuit.
Hamilton, who finished second, made the point to his race engineer Peter Bonnington: “There’s people on the track, man, some fans have got on.”
Some of the 131,000 supporters at the Albert Park Circuit even reached Nico Hulkenberg’s abandoned Haas at the exit to turn two, after the German had a failure after the chequered flag.
The FIA, F1’s governing body, said that “security measures and the protocols which were expected to be in place for the event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials”.
Hamilton in disbelief after fans climb fence and enter track at end of Australian GP
The organisers of the Australian Grand Prix are under scrutiny after a series of safety issues in Melbourne
Chaotic Australian Grand Prix reveals the dilemma at the heart of F1’s future
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Surely, the irony was not lost on some. An absorbing, highly-charged grand prix weekend down under started with bickering over the future of the Formula 1 race weekend. So much so in fact, amid a potential change of the sprint weekend structure, that reigning world champion Max Verstappen threatened to walk away from the sport.
By Sunday evening, with the race result finally confirmed just past 11pm in Melbourne, driver debate had turned to the throwing of red flags and the FIA’s justification for such actions. Three red flags were thrown in an action-packed race: an F1 record.
And who was present looking on, returning to the paddock for the first time since that day? That’s right, Michael Masi: the highly-criticised Australian at the helm for the Abu Dhabi controversy which concluded the 2021 season.
Masi was present at Albert Park in his new role as the chairman of the Australian Supercars series yet was spotted embracing, among others, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley on Thursday. Needless to say, any welcome was not so warm at Mercedes.
Since that bungling of the safety car procedure, which resulted in Verstappen winning his first World Championship and Lewis Hamilton missing out on a record-breaking eighth crown, F1 has found itself in a wrangle.
More below:
Chaotic Australian Grand Prix reveals dilemma at the heart of F1’s future
A record three red flags were thrown during Sunday’s action-packed race in Melbourne, won by Max Verstappen as only 12 cars completed the 58-lap grand prix, but were they enforced for the right reasons?
Fan at Australian GP left bleeding after cut to arm from car debris
A spectator at Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix suffered a cut to his arm when struck by a piece of debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car, putting the spotlight on organisers’ safety protocols.
The spotlight is on the safety protocols of organisers at Albert Park after fans spilled onto the track before the race, won by Max Verstappen, concluded on Sunday night.
But spectator Will Sweet, 31, said he was fortunate to avoid a “horrendous” injury and called on Formula One and its governing body, the FIA, to make sure it does not happen again.
More below:
British fan at Australian Grand Prix left bleeding after cut to arm from car debris
F1 fan Will Sweet was hit by a piece of debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car and required medical assistance
