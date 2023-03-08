F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes ignored concerns as Red Bull boss backed to be new F1 chief
Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix after Max Verstappen cruises to victory and Fernando Alonso claimed stunning podium – but Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their car concept in order to be comeptitive
Lewis Hamilton has yet to resolve his future fully in terms of a new contract with Mercedes, but he has insisted his plan remains to compete and win an eighth world title, as revealed during an interesting lie-detector test.
The British driver took part in the test before the 2023 season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Meanwhile, there’s a question mark over whether he’ll extend his stay with his current team amid their dismal start to the new campaign.
Hamilton has now also suggested he told Mercedes about his fears for the car this year but they were not heeded.
Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at the team, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is being championed as a potential new F1 chief, Max Verstappen is basking in the glory of his first win of the season and Aston Martin’s great start has been widely met with acclaim.
Nico Rosberg gives damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain Grand Prix
Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” as the team revealed they are set to change course just one race into the new Formula 1 season.
Mercedes decided to stick with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design this year despite a troubled 2022 in which they only won a single race and finished third in the Constructors’ Championship.
However, after a tricky testing period, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix saw Mercedes lose around a second-a-lap compared to the victorious Red Bulls out in front, while a rejuvenated Aston Martin also had more pace than Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
As such, team boss Toto Wolff says the team will have to change their philosophy if they want to be competitive and Rosberg – who won his World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes before retiring – has concerns about how quickly Mercedes can reverse their fortunes in an era of cost-cap.
“Toto Wolff said that this concept won’t go any further – that’s a big statement,” Rosberg told Sky F1.
“You have to take a step back this year and then start with the new concept already preparing for the new year.
“I don’t want to be in those shoes. The problem is you can’t just put new sidepods on it and then it works. The whole car is in a river. The whole car has to change.
Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Christian Horner has been backed to become the next CEO of Formula 1 – by the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Horner, the boss at Red Bull, is the sport’s longest serving team principal having been in charge of the current world champions since 2005.
The 49-year-old executive is overseeing Red Bull’s current domination of the sport, having won both world championships at a canter last year and claiming a one-two finish at the 2023 season-opener on Sunday with Max Verstappen, the double world champion, triumphant in Bahrain.
But Ecclestone – who caused controversy last year after stating he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin – insists Horner should aim for the sport’s top job next.
Rachel Brookes: Sky F1 presenter on life in the paddock and a run-in with Bernie Ecclestone
For International Women’s Day, Rachel Brookes details life in the fast lane with F1 in an exclusive interview with the Independent’s Formula One correspondent, Kieran Jackson:
A survey published last week by Females in Motorsport revealed women spoke for just 1.54 per cent of the run time in the new season of Drive to Survive on Netflix, totalling six minutes and seven seconds out of more than six-and-a-half hours. Curious, too, when you consider the emphasis throughout Formula 1 on increasing opportunities and visibility for women, despite a woman not competing in the sport since 1976.
Yet look in the paddock or on your screens and women are present. Not enough yet, as Drive to Survive’s inadequate representation infers, but they’re in attendance. Rachel Brookes, heading into her 12th year as a reporter and presenter for Sky Sports F1, is one such face, refreshingly familiar for all UK fans of the sport.
Swapping duties with Natalie Pinkham and Simon Lazenby, the 48-year-old is a well-respected and trusted voice not just for the viewers at home, but for the drivers in the paddock too. This year, she will be at 19 out of a record 23 races, starting with Saudi Arabia next week. Speaking with passion about a job she adores, Brookes is insistent that F1 is improving when it comes to female representation.
“I have seen it change – there’s a lot more women now working in all sports as well as Formula 1,” she says.
“It’s been really positive. One of the first things Sky did was send me out to cover cricket, they’d never had a women on the boundary edge before doing live match updates but I loved it.
“I haven’t seen any barriers in F1. I think the audience sometimes has a more negative view and you have to actually persuade them that you’re there for the right reasons and on merit.
“We’ve been seen as such an elitist sport in the past because of all the money, people didn’t think they could buy into it – but they do now and that’s brilliant.”
How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.
The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.
Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.
Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:
Hamilton hits out at Mercedes for ‘not listening’ over W14 problems
Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes “didn’t listen” to his concerns about the team’s new W14 car.
Hopes for an improved campaign for the team have been dented by a slow start to the season, with George Russell and Hamilton off-the-pace throughout the season-opening weekend in Bahrain.
The seven-time world champion eventually came home fifth at the Sakhir Circuit, two places ahead of his teammate.
Mercedes dealt with major performance problems in 2022, with their W13 vehicle struggling particularly with ‘porpoising’, and it appears that off-season tweaks have not significantly altered the car’s competitiveness.
Hamilton has now suggested that the team ignored his concerns, calling for “accountability” and a collective effort to solve their problems.
