Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team with key personnel James Alisson and Mike Elliott swapping jobs.

In a surprise turn of events, Elliott will take up the position of Chief Technical Officer while Allison will return to his role of technical director, 20 months after moving into the CTO position.

The shuffle, driven by Elliott, comes as Mercedes target a return to the top of the sport as they attempt to adapt to a change in regulations last year which left Lewis Hamilton and George Russell trailing behind Ferrari and, more prominently, Red Bull.

