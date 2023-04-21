F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes make shock personnel change
Follow the latest F1 news as Mercedes make a surprise change at exeuctive level and we look ahead to a return to racing with a sprint weekend in Azerbaijan
Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team with key personnel James Alisson and Mike Elliott swapping jobs.
In a surprise turn of events, Elliott will take up the position of Chief Technical Officer while Allison will return to his role of technical director, 20 months after moving into the CTO position.
The shuffle, driven by Elliott, comes as Mercedes target a return to the top of the sport as they attempt to adapt to a change in regulations last year which left Lewis Hamilton and George Russell trailing behind Ferrari and, more prominently, Red Bull.
Elsewhere, Michael Schumacher’s family to take legal action over ‘stupid’ AI interview, Christian Horner believes as many as six teams could break the 2022 cost cap and Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped German driver Mick Schumacher.
Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent
Michael Schumacher’s family to sue German magazine over ‘stupid’ AI interview
Michael Schumacher’s family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an ‘interview’ with the seven times Formula One champion that was generated by artificial intelligence.
A spokesperson for the Schumacher family, when asked for a comment, pointed to published reports of legal action.
The Ferrari great has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
The family has guarded his privacy since, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition.
The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview’.
Michael Schumacher’s family to sue German magazine over ‘stupid’ AI interview
The weekly publication Die Aktuelle ran an ‘interview’ with Schumacher which was generated by artificial intelligence
Mercedes shake up Formula 1 management team with unexpected job swap
Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team with key personnel James Alisson and Mike Elliott swapping jobs.
In a surprise turn of events, Elliott will take up the position of Chief Technical Officer while Allison will return to his role of technical director, 20 months after moving into the CTO position.
The shuffle, driven by Elliott, comes as Mercedes target a return to the top of the sport as they attempt to adapt to a change in regulations last year which left them trailing behind Ferrari and, more prominently, Red Bull.
More below:
‘We’ve reversed the roles’: Mercedes shake up F1 management team with shock job swap
Mercedes, who have endured a tricky start to the F1 season, have made a surprising shuffle at executive level
Silverstone announces stellar musical line-up for British GP
On Thursday, Silverstone announced an unprecedented music line-up for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023.
One of the biggest artists, DJs and producers in the world, Calvin Harris, will headline the event for the first time ever, alongside Jess Glynne and Cat Burns for the best of British launch party on Thursday night.
Festival powerhouses Jax Jones (Friday), Black Eyed Peas (Saturday) and Tom Grennan (Sunday) will headline the remaining weekend slots, with support acts still to be announced.
Formula E’s Dan Ticktum unimpressed by some drivers on F1 grid: ‘Few who shouldn’t be there’
The last race in São Paulo featured 114 overtakes in total and delivered the most lead changes in Formula E history, with it changing three times in a single lap on two occasions.
That followed the fastest lap in Formula E history in Cape Town, with Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz averaging 154.987kph, with the series’ sub-Saharan African debut also its fastest race at an average speed of 132.199kph. It also means nine races in a row – a Formula E record – the polesitter has been overtaken to lose the race.
Such stats underline the competitiveness of Formula E, and for Ticktum the series’ unparalleled unpredictability is down to the strength of its drivers.
“I think pretty much every driver bar a couple could easily be in Formula 1,” he said.
More below:
Formula E’s Dan Ticktum unimpressed by drivers on F1 grid: ‘Some shouldn’t be there’
British driver Ticktum was speaking ahead of this weekend’s Formula E double header in Berlin
When is the next F1 2023 race?
When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
The fourth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 28 April - Sunday 30 April.
Currently the schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 10:30am (BST), before qualifying for the Saturday sprint race at 2pm (BST).
On Saturday, a second practice session is slated in for 10:30am before the sprint race at 2:30pm (BST). Currently, the grid for Sunday’s grand prix will be set by the finishing positions in the sprint, with points on offer to the top-eight.
The race on Sunday has a start time of midday (BST).
Lewis Hamilton evaluates Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bull: ‘We can develop quickly’
Lewis Hamilton admits it could be a “long time” until Mercedes catch Red Bull this season with the reigning world champions dominant in the opening three races of the 2023 campaign.
The seven-time F1 world champion, who has not won a race since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia, was on the podium for the first time this season in Australia three weeks’ ago.
But Max Verstappen, who coasted to last season’s World Championship, won in Melbourne – adding to his opening-race victory in Bahrain – while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was victorious in the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia.
It means Perez – currently second in the standings – looks set to be Verstappen’s closest challenger this season, with the rapid RB19 at times lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field.
Hamilton, whose contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, was not overly optimistic about Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bill’s hefty advantage.
Hamilton on Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bull: ‘We can develop quickly’
Red Bull have won three out of three races to open up the 2023 season and at times are lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field
Christian Horner suggests six teams have broken Formula 1 cost cap
As many as six teams could be in breach of the Formula 1 cost cap for 2022, according to Red Bull chiefs Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.
Controversy overshadowed Red Bull’s double world championship triumph last year when they were found to be guilty of a minor overspend breach of the 2021 F1 budget cap – the first year such regulations were enforced.
Red Bull were fined £6m and docked 10% of their car development time – yet there is now concern growing amongst the paddock about last year’s sums, which were submitted to the FIA on 31 March.
As a result of the tough economic climate and inflation, Horner revealed that as many as six teams have made it known at F1 Commission meetings that they are at risk of missing the 2022 cost-cap figure, which stands at £111m.
“A danger for 2022 is that there could be six teams in breach of the cap,” said Horner, as last season drew to a close. “Energy prices have been exponential, but thankfully we’ve been protected from that.
Christian Horner makes shock Formula 1 cost cap prediction
Red Bull were found guilty of a minor overspend breach of the 2021 financial regulations – but Horner says teams have stated in meetings that they are worried about breaking the 2022 budget cap
Lewis Hamilton evaluates Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bull: ‘We can develop quickly’
Lewis Hamilton admits it could be a “long time” until Mercedes catch Red Bull this season with the reigning world champions dominant in the opening three races of the 2023 campaign.
The seven-time F1 world champion, who has not won a race since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia, was on the podium for the first time this season in Australia three weeks’ ago.
But Max Verstappen, who coasted to last season’s World Championship, won in Melbourne – adding to his opening-race victory in Bahrain – while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was victorious in the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia.
It means Perez – currently second in the standings – looks set to be Verstappen’s closest challenger this season, with the rapid RB19 at times lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field.
Hamilton, whose contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, was not overly optimistic about Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bill’s hefty advantage.
Hamilton on Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bull: ‘We can develop quickly’
Red Bull have won three out of three races to open up the 2023 season and at times are lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field
Red Bull ‘got around’ a cost cap process labelled a ‘farce’ by former F1 team owner
Eddie Jordan has labelled the Formula 1 cost cap process a ‘farce’ and insists Red Bull ‘got around’ the rules given their superiority in the sport currently.
Red Bull, who won both world championships last year and the Drivers’ title in 2021, were found guilty of a minor overspend of the 2021 budget cap regulations – the first year such restrictions have been imposed on teams.
Christian Horner’s team were fined £6m and docked 10% of their allotted car development time – involving wind-tunnel runs and CFD (computational fluid dynamics) testing – but so far that punishment has not impacted the frontrunners.
Red Bull have won three out of three races at the start of 2023 and look set to dominate for the second year running, with their rapid RB19 at times lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field on raceday.
Jordan, who founded his own F1 team and was also a pundit on BBC’s coverage of the sport from 2009-2015, slammed the sport’s financial regulations and insists they have not had the “desired effect.”
Red Bull ‘got around’ a cost cap process labelled a ‘farce’ by former F1 team owner
Red Bull were fined £6m and docked 10% of car development time after a minor breach of the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap regulations
Daniel Ricciardo ‘full steam ahead’ with scripted F1 show
Daniel Ricciardo revealed he is “full steam ahead” with a new scripted F1 series – and casting will begin “pretty soon.”
The Australian, who was dropped by McLaren at the end of last year, is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 and instead occupies a third driver role at world champions Red Bull.
The 33-year-old is confident he can find a seat to return to the sport next year but admitted during numerous appearances at the Australian Grand Prix that he has enjoyed prioritising off-track endeavours so far in 2023.
One such activity has been the creation of a new scripted F1 series on American streaming service and Disney-owned platform Hulu, which was first announced last June.
Ricciardo, one of the stars of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes F1 documentary Drive to Survive, will be the executive producer of the as-of-yet unnamed show.
A fictional Drive to Survive? Ricciardo ‘full steam ahead’ with scripted F1 show
The Australian, who is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 after being dropped by McLaren last year, provided an update on a new F1-based series to stream on American platform Hulu
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies