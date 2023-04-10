✕ Close Red Bull's Horner on the desire needed to win F1 titles

Charles Leclerc has urged supporters not to gather outside his home in Monaco, insisting there is a “boundary that should not be crossed.”

The Ferrari star, who is from Monaco and still lives in the principality, posted a stern warning on his Instagram story after his address became public online, with fans gathering beneath his apartment and ringing his doorbell.

He said: ““I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home. Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed.”

Elsewhere, Felipe Massa insists he is assessing his options regarding the 2008 World Championship won by Lewis Hamilton, Jean Todt has given an update about Michael Schumacher and Ferrari have appealed Carlos Sainz’s penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.

