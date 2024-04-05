F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates, times and results at Suzuka
F1 latest updates as practice gets underway at the Japanese Grand Prix at the popular Suzuka circuit
Formula 1 returns to Asia this weekend as Suzuka plays host to the Japanese Grand Prix and the fourth race of the 2024 season.
The last grand prix in Australia threw up some surprises, with Max Verstappen retiring early on and Lewis Hamilton bowing out due to a mechanical failure too. Carlos Sainz picked up a brilliant victory for Ferrari, with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a one-two finish for the Scuderia.
Lando Norris finished third to pick up McLaren’s first podium of the season, while Mercedes endured their first double DNF in five years after George Russell’s late crash, which resulted in Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty.
With Red Bull’s F1 win-streak broken, Verstappen now only has a four-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to Leclerc - but will normal service resume this weekend at one of the sport’s most iconic and popular tracks?
Follow live updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent
Fernando Alonso makes prediction on Max Verstappen’s future after Aston Martin links
Fernando Alonso believes there is “no chance” Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull at the end of the season.
Three-time F1 world champion Verstappen, the firm favourite to win this year’s championship too, has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, signed two years ago.
However, the recent turmoil within the Red Bull camp as a result of the never-ending saga involving team boss Christian Horner and a female colleague has placed Verstappen’s future at the team into doubt, despite being in the quickest car on the grid.
Full quotes below:
Fernando Alonso makes prediction on Max Verstappen’s future after Aston Martin links
The Red Bull driver has a contract until 2028 but has been linked with a move away in recent weeks
Constructor Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:
1. Red Bull - 97 points
2. Ferrari - 93 points
3. McLaren - 55 points
4. Mercedes - 26 points
5. Aston Martin - 25 points
6. RB - 6 points
7. Haas - 4 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Kick Sauber - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
From university in Belfast and the circus of the Formula 1 paddock to the television screen and the world of the media, Bernie Collins’s path to her current role has been unorthodox to say the least. And in some respects, groundbreaking. Regularly the sole woman in a man’s world, the Northern Irish F1 expert has consistently broken the mould, first as an engineer for McLaren and a strategist for Aston Martin to now: a key cog in Sky Sports’ coverage of F1.
This weekend, Collins will be in the Osterley-based studio as part of Sky’s coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix. As she acknowledges, she is a rare breed of pundit: that is, someone from a data-driven background. And in a sport as technical as Formula 1 – perhaps the most statistical-based sport in the British mainstream – her unique perspective has positively tapped into a market previously untouched.
“It’s a story which hasn’t been sold,” says Collins, 38, of her role with Sky. “Even now when I watch other sports, football for example, most pundits are ex-footballers or managers. But teams have a data team and fitness coaches. I think it’s beginning to open up this realisation that all sports have technical areas and people are more interested in the technical side of sports than ever before.”
Full piece below:
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
The Northern Irish engineer-turned-presenter speaks to Kieran Jackson about her time in the male-dominated world of Formula 1 and her newfound notoriety as a pundit on Sky Sports’s coverage
Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese GP:
1. Max Verstappen - 51 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 47 points
3. Sergio Perez - 46 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 40 points
5. Oscar Piastri - 28 points
6. Lando Norris - 27 points
7. George Russell - 18 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 16 points
9. Lance Stroll - 9 points
10. Lewis Hamilton - 8 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 6 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 5 April
- Free practice 2: 7am
Saturday 6 April
- Free practice 3: 3:30am
- Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 7 April
- Race: 6am
F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend!
The last grand prix in Australia threw up some surprises, with Max Verstappen retiring early on and Lewis Hamilton bowing out due to a mechanical failure too. Carlos Sainz picked up a brilliant victory for Ferrari, with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a one-two finish for the Scuderia.
Lando Norris finished third to pick up McLaren’s first podium of the season, while Mercedes endured their first double DNF in five years after George Russell’s late crash, which resulted in Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty.
With Red Bull’s F1 win-streak broken, Verstappen now only has a four-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to Leclerc - but will normal service resume this weekend at one of the sport’s most iconic and popular tracks?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies