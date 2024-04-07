F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates with red flag after heavy Daniel Ricciardo crash
F1 updates from the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit as Verstappen starts once more from the front
Max Verstappen stormed to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix as his dominance in qualifying continued.
The world champion has locked out the first spot on the grid this season and there was no answer to his pace at Suzuka.
His time of one minute 28.197 beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez into second place by just 0.066 seconds, while McLaren’s Lando Norris was the best of the rest.
Verstappen’s run of pole positions now stretches back to the last race of last season and he is now toasting a third pole in Japan. The Dutchman never looked like being beaten and was quickest across all three qualifying sessions – as well as Saturday morning’s final practice.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Alex Albon
“He just squeezed me, nowhere to go!”
Who’s at fault here? Perhaps a lap one racing incident. Tiny margins resulting in a clash of wheels.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Big crash on lap one!
It’s lights out and all the frontrunners get away safely - but there’s been a huge crash further back between Albon and Ricciardo!
Huge crash into the barrier into turn two!
RED FLAG!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Formation lap!
So Max Verstappen leads the pack around the Suzuka track for the formation lap in track temperatures around 40C!
The front four all on medium tyres, with Fernando Alonso intriguingly on a new set of soft tyres.
Everyone from 12th to 17th is also on soft tyres, looking for early overtakes.
Who will lead coming out of turn one here?! It’s almost time!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: A reminder of the starting grid in Suzuka!
1) Max Verstappen
2) Sergio Perez
3) Lando Norris
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Fernando Alonso
6) Oscar Piastri
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Charles Leclerc
9) George Russell
10) Yuki Tsunoda
11) Daniel Ricciardo
12) Nico Hulkenberg
13) Valtteri Bottas
14) Alex Albon
15) Esteban Ocon
16) Lance Stroll
17) Pierre Gasly
18) Kevin Magnussen
19) Logan Sargeant
20) Zhou Guanyu
George Russell:
“Nature of F1 at the moment, there will be a fight for podium positions. We’ll have to go for it.”
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
From university in Belfast and the circus of the Formula 1 paddock to the television screen and the world of the media, Bernie Collins’s path to her current role has been unorthodox to say the least. And in some respects, groundbreaking. Regularly the sole woman in a man’s world, the Northern Irish F1 expert has consistently broken the mould, first as an engineer for McLaren and a strategist for Aston Martin to now: a key cog in Sky Sports’ coverage of F1.
This weekend, Collins will be in the Osterley-based studio as part of Sky’s coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix. As she acknowledges, she is a rare breed of pundit: that is, someone from a data-driven background. And in a sport as technical as Formula 1 – perhaps the most statistical-based sport in the British mainstream – her unique perspective has positively tapped into a market previously untouched.
“It’s a story which hasn’t been sold,” says Collins, 38, of her role with Sky. “Even now when I watch other sports, football for example, most pundits are ex-footballers or managers. But teams have a data team and fitness coaches. I think it’s beginning to open up this realisation that all sports have technical areas and people are more interested in the technical side of sports than ever before.”
Full piece below:
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
The Northern Irish engineer-turned-presenter speaks to Kieran Jackson about her time in the male-dominated world of Formula 1 and her newfound notoriety as a pundit on Sky Sports’s coverage
Time for the Japanese national anthem at Suzuka!
Performed by the Japanese air force national band.
Carlos Sainz keen to ‘speed up’ 2025 talks in Japan – but where should Ferrari driver go next?
Japanese Grand Prix preview
It’s been quite a few months for Carlos Sainz. At the turn of the year, a contract extension at Ferrari seemed a formality. His win in Singapore last September – the only non-Red Bull victory since 2022 – solidified his role at the Scuderia as one half of a strong partnership with Charles Leclerc. In fact, the Spaniard was ready to take the next step and target a championship challenge in the near future.
Cue Lewis Hamilton. Cue appendicitis and a race absence in Saudi Arabia. Downed but undefeated, Sainz’s resilience and skillset came to the fore quite superbly two weeks ago as he overcame all those obstacles in Australia with a terrific victory on the streets of Melbourne, taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s retirement for his third win in F1.
And ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix on the popular Suzuka circuit, the 29-year-old admits that a spot on the grid next year is something he wants sorting as soon as possible. Frankly, he should be a man high in demand.
Carlos Sainz keen to ‘speed up’ 2025 talks – but where should Ferrari driver go next?
The Spaniard should be in demand for next year as the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since 2022
Constructor Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:
1. Red Bull - 97 points
2. Ferrari - 93 points
3. McLaren - 55 points
4. Mercedes - 26 points
5. Aston Martin - 25 points
6. RB - 6 points
7. Haas - 4 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Kick Sauber - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
